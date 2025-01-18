CIA Director Burns dared to engage in an "intelligence duel" with Putin for the sake of Ukraine

Current CIA Director William Burns is a rather modest figure, which is why not many Americans and Ukrainians know that he fearlessly led CIA forces in Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago.
Points of attention
- CIA Director William Burns actively supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.
- Burns is closely acquainted with Putin, for at least 20 years.
- He explained who the Russian dictator really is and what to expect from him.
Burns' War for Ukrainian Freedom
In December, the CIA director returned from his 14th visit to Ukraine. It is important to understand that most of his trips were secret, but most recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of them shaking hands in front of the Ukrainian flag.
It is also worth noting that in late 2021, it was Burns who warned Kyiv and the world that Russia was ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Then the head of the CIA shared extremely sensitive US intelligence.
Burns always knew who Putin was
International columnist David Ignatius points out that, at a deeper level, the CIA chief was locked in an intelligence duel with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
What is important to understand is that Burns has known the illegitimate head of the Kremlin for about 20 years, as he was the US ambassador to Moscow for quite a long time.
According to the CIA chief, Putin is "an emperor who is not quite dressed."
The expert emphasizes that for the past 4 years, Burns has been the unwavering leader of America's secret service, providing assistance to Ukraine on the ground. On the battlefield, he has steadfastly stood by the side of Ukraine and his own commanders.
