Current CIA Director William Burns is a rather modest figure, which is why not many Americans and Ukrainians know that he fearlessly led CIA forces in Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly three years ago.

Burns' War for Ukrainian Freedom

In December, the CIA director returned from his 14th visit to Ukraine. It is important to understand that most of his trips were secret, but most recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of them shaking hands in front of the Ukrainian flag.

We had many meetings throughout this war, and I am very grateful to him for his help. We do not divulge secrets, but we keep in touch. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and William Burns (Photo: Facebook)

It is also worth noting that in late 2021, it was Burns who warned Kyiv and the world that Russia was ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Then the head of the CIA shared extremely sensitive US intelligence.

His CIA officers remained in place after the Russian invasion began and after American diplomats and military personnel left (Ukraine). They were on the front lines for nearly three years, exchanging intelligence to help Ukraine fight the Russian invaders. Share

Burns always knew who Putin was

International columnist David Ignatius points out that, at a deeper level, the CIA chief was locked in an intelligence duel with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is important to understand is that Burns has known the illegitimate head of the Kremlin for about 20 years, as he was the US ambassador to Moscow for quite a long time.

According to the CIA chief, Putin is "an emperor who is not quite dressed."

Burns may be destined to meet Putin on the battlefield in Ukraine. ... He now sees little chance that Putin is ready for any deal that is not a capitulation of Ukraine, Ignatius emphasizes. Share

The expert emphasizes that for the past 4 years, Burns has been the unwavering leader of America's secret service, providing assistance to Ukraine on the ground. On the battlefield, he has steadfastly stood by the side of Ukraine and his own commanders.