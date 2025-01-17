German leader Olaf Scholz will deny accusations that he is ignoring Ukraine while trying to enlist the support of his fellow SPD party members ahead of early Bundestag elections.

According to the German Chancellor, he is ready to send Ukraine an additional 3 billion euros in aid, provided that the funds are obtained through "net new borrowing."

The German leader drew attention to the fact that he would not support budget cuts for the sake of Ukraine.

This is the path that almost all the countries around us have taken. ... Some people think that we should finance this by cutting pensions, by cutting transfers to local governments, by investing less in roads and railways, by providing less support to the economy. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

In his opinion, the "either-or" approach is wrong and nothing good should be expected from it.

Moreover, the German leader has begun to claim that this was a key reason why he decided to suspend the government last November."

Now voters will have to decide how to finance further support for Ukraine.

The head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, is still actively insisting that Berlin provide Ukraine with more military assistance than is currently planned in the budget.

Media representatives asked the diplomat to comment on rumors about Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocking a new large package of military aid for Ukraine.

As the diplomat frankly admitted, she opposes the decision of the country's leader.

"Ukraine will be less able to defend itself, and therefore less able to protect us, if it does not receive even more of the necessary weapons," Burbock said.

In her opinion, providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the best contribution to the security of Europe and Germany directly.