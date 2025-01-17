German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock publicly and harshly criticized the German government for its hesitation in supporting Ukraine, which has been deterring Russian aggression for years.

Burbock tries to convince Scholz's government

The German Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that it is the indecision of the current government of Olaf Scholz regarding providing military assistance to Ukraine that undermines the trust of allies in Europe.

In her opinion, official Berlin should act faster, in particular in adopting an additional aid package of 3 billion euros, which was proposed by Berbock and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Germany is no longer seen as a driving force for peace politics in Europe, and this is a real disappointment. Annalena Burbock German Foreign Minister

The head of German diplomacy is disappointed that populist sentiments on the eve of the elections have become an obstacle to making important decisions.

Burbock also recently made it clear that she does not support the position of German leader Olaf Scholz, who blocked a new aid package for Ukraine.

Burbock criticized Merkel and her pro-Russian decisions

Against this background, the German diplomat did not forget to mention the treacherous policies of previous governments, in particular the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The latter contributed to the construction of the Russian gas pipeline "Nord Stream-2", which made Germany dependent on Russian energy sources.

In addition, Burbock recalled suspicions of Russia's involvement in damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea.

Just as Nord Stream 2 was never just an economic project, despite what the CDU and SPD wanted to believe for a long time, it is no coincidence that the undersea cables in the Baltic Sea continue to be damaged. Share

Burbock also called for increasing defense spending to more than 2% of GDP, warning that in crisis years this figure could reach even 3%.