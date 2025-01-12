Burbock opposed Scholz's decision for the sake of Ukraine
Source:  Spiegel

The head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, continues to insist that Germany provide Ukraine with more military aid than is currently planned in the budget.

  • Annalena Berbock explained why assistance from Berlin is extremely important for Ukraine right now.
  • She reminded that it is Ukraine that protects Europe from Russian aggression.
  • Find out why Olaf Scholz is blocking this important decision.

The German Foreign Minister's statement on this matter was made during a conversation with the media on the sidelines of a meeting in Saudi Arabia on the future of Syria.

Journalists asked Burbock to comment on information about Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocking a new large package of military aid for Ukraine.

The German diplomat made it clear that she opposed the country's leader's decision.

Annalena Burbock points out that Ukraine "will be less able to defend itself, and therefore less able to protect us," if it does not receive even more needed weapons.

In her opinion, providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the best contribution to the security of Europe and Germany directly.

As mentioned earlier, Spiegel has learned that it is Olaf Scholz who is blocking the provision of an additional weapons package for Ukraine worth about 3 billion euros.

What is important to understand is that the package was formed by Burbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius based on urgent requests from Ukraine.

Why Scholz doesn't want to transfer additional aid to Ukraine

According to media reports, work on the preparation of the package stopped in January because the German Chancellor did not support this initiative.

What is important to understand is that it is simply impossible to make this decision without Olaf Scholz's permission.

One of the key reasons for this position is that the German leader currently does not see a critical need for this package.

According to Scholz, the aid already provided will be sufficient for the near future.

The preliminary budget for 2025 includes 4 billion euros in military aid. Berlin also expects that Ukraine will be able to use a $50 billion loan from the G7, financed using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

