German leader Olaf Scholz has been publicly outraged after opposition figure Roderich Kiesewetter claimed the chancellor had plans to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.
Scholz denies rumors about his plans to meet with Putin
The German Chancellor made a statement on this occasion on the sidelines of an event at the Berlin headquarters of his Social Democratic Party.
Olaf Scholz assured that Kiesewetter's claim that he plans to travel to Moscow or meet with Putin before the early elections to the Bundestag on February 23 is a lie.
The German leader pointed out that the oppositionist had not provided any evidence to support his claims about the meeting.
As previously mentioned, Kiesewetter, who is the security spokesman for Germany's main opposition party, the CDU, said there were signs that Scholz was preparing to meet with Putin before the parliamentary elections on February 23.
Moreover, the oppositionist also began to assure that a meeting between Trump and Putin should take place in March 2025.
Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine
During his New Year's address, the German Chancellor assured that Berlin will support Ukraine against the backdrop of the war of aggression waged by Russia "like no one else in Europe."
Despite this, Olaf Scholz also made it clear that official Berlin would do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading.
It is also worth recalling that the German leader recently had a telephone conversation with future US President Donald Trump.
Politicians have concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for too long and that it is important to get on the path to a fair, just, and sustainable peace as soon as possible.
