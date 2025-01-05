Scholz responds for the first time to rumors about his meeting with Putin

German leader Olaf Scholz has been publicly outraged after opposition figure Roderich Kiesewetter claimed the chancellor had plans to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

Scholz denies rumors about his plans to meet with Putin

The German Chancellor made a statement on this occasion on the sidelines of an event at the Berlin headquarters of his Social Democratic Party.

Olaf Scholz assured that Kiesewetter's claim that he plans to travel to Moscow or meet with Putin before the early elections to the Bundestag on February 23 is a lie.

You can't do something like that (spread such statements. — ed.). It's extremely indecent. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

The German leader pointed out that the oppositionist had not provided any evidence to support his claims about the meeting.

Honest people may be outraged by them (such statements — ed.), added Olaf Scholz. Share

As previously mentioned, Kiesewetter, who is the security spokesman for Germany's main opposition party, the CDU, said there were signs that Scholz was preparing to meet with Putin before the parliamentary elections on February 23.

Moreover, the oppositionist also began to assure that a meeting between Trump and Putin should take place in March 2025.

Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine

During his New Year's address, the German Chancellor assured that Berlin will support Ukraine against the backdrop of the war of aggression waged by Russia "like no one else in Europe."

Despite this, Olaf Scholz also made it clear that official Berlin would do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading.

Many citizens view Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with a growing sense of anxiety. I assure you that we will not leave Ukraine in its lurch and will support it like no other in Europe. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

It is also worth recalling that the German leader recently had a telephone conversation with future US President Donald Trump.