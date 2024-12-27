Putin's failure in Ukraine. Scholz gave a harsh assessment of the Russian dictator's actions
Putin's failure in Ukraine. Scholz gave a harsh assessment of the Russian dictator's actions

Scholz
Source:  t-online

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been defeated in Ukraine and has failed to achieve his goals. His attempts to weaken NATO have failed, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Points of attention

  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has suffered a defeat in Ukraine, failing to achieve his goals of subjugating the country and weakening NATO.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz harshly criticized Putin's actions, emphasizing the importance of Russian troop withdrawal for peace in Ukraine.
  • Ukraine, with its strong army and aspirations to join the European Union, has successfully resisted Putin's advances, showcasing resilience and unity.
  • Scholz is willing to continue negotiations with Putin despite disappointing previous talks, reaffirming Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine and the push for peace.
  • The conflict highlights the importance of international cooperation and defense investments, with NATO seeing growth and Ukraine making strides towards European integration.

Scholz harshly “walked” over Putin

Scholz noted that the Russian dictator was defeated in Ukraine on all counts.

He wanted to subjugate all of Ukraine and establish a puppet regime, he wanted to prevent further rapprochement with the EU and weaken all of NATO.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

However, according to Scholz, things didn't turn out as Putin had planned.

And today: NATO has two new members, Sweden and Finland. All of them are investing massively in their defense capabilities, and almost all NATO countries have reached the two percent target. Ukraine is a consolidated nation and is on its way to joining the European Union. It has a strong army, equipped by us, which is heroically defending itself against Putin’s troops.

At the same time, Scholz noted that the task now is to create the basis for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

The Chancellor also added that he was ready to call Putin again and said that during the previous conversation he had promised the dictator that Europe would not stop supporting Ukraine.

Yes, I would talk... I made it clear to him that he cannot expect our support for Ukraine to decrease.

Scholz is ready for new negotiations with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he is willing to continue talking to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he called the latest phone call between them "disappointing."

"It was disappointing because he just kept repeating all his phrases," Olaf Scholz said.

Despite this, Olaf Scholz believes such talks are important. Their goal is to convey to Putin that Germany will not abandon its support for Ukraine and that Russia must withdraw its troops to create conditions for peace.

"It must be done, and I will do it again. But we must have no illusions," the Chancellor added.

