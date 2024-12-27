Putin's failure in Ukraine. Scholz gave a harsh assessment of the Russian dictator's actions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been defeated in Ukraine and has failed to achieve his goals. His attempts to weaken NATO have failed, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Scholz harshly “walked” over Putin
Scholz noted that the Russian dictator was defeated in Ukraine on all counts.
However, according to Scholz, things didn't turn out as Putin had planned.
At the same time, Scholz noted that the task now is to create the basis for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.
The Chancellor also added that he was ready to call Putin again and said that during the previous conversation he had promised the dictator that Europe would not stop supporting Ukraine.
Yes, I would talk... I made it clear to him that he cannot expect our support for Ukraine to decrease.
Scholz is ready for new negotiations with Putin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he is willing to continue talking to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he called the latest phone call between them "disappointing."
Despite this, Olaf Scholz believes such talks are important. Their goal is to convey to Putin that Germany will not abandon its support for Ukraine and that Russia must withdraw its troops to create conditions for peace.
"It must be done, and I will do it again. But we must have no illusions," the Chancellor added.
