Like no other. Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Like no other. Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine

Like no other. Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  ZEIT ONLINE

German leader Olaf Scholz, during his New Year's address, promised to continue supporting Ukraine amid the war of aggression waged by Russia "like no one else in Europe."

Points of attention

  • Scholz promises not to leave Ukraine in trouble and to support it more strongly than other European leaders.
  • The German leader has already discussed with Donald Trump a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Scholz said that Germany will not abandon Ukraine to its fate

According to the German Chancellor, his country will support the Ukrainian people.

Despite this, he also warned that official Berlin would do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading.

Many citizens view Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with a growing sense of anxiety. I assure you that we will not leave Ukraine in its lurch and will support it like no other in Europe.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

What is important to understand is that the German leader recently had a phone conversation with future US President Donald Trump.

During the negotiations, they concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine had been going on for too long and that it was important to get on the path to a fair, just, and sustainable peace as soon as possible.

Scholz also previously stated that his opposition to the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is in line with Trump's position.

Scholz declared Putin's failure

According to the German Chancellor, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suffered defeat in Ukraine and has not achieved his goals.

In addition, Scholz emphasized that the latter's efforts to weaken NATO also ended in failure.

And today: NATO has two new members, Sweden and Finland. All of them are investing massively in their defense capabilities, and almost all NATO countries have reached the two percent target. Ukraine is a consolidated nation and is on its way to joining the European Union. It has a strong army, equipped by us, which is heroically defending itself against Putin’s troops.

As the German leader noted, the main goal now is to create a basis for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Scholz held talks on Ukraine — what they decided
Details of the Trump-Sholz talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He's a fool. Musk unexpectedly demanded Scholz's resignation
Musk publicly criticized Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's failure in Ukraine. Scholz gave a harsh assessment of the Russian dictator's actions
Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?