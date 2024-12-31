Like no other. Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz, during his New Year's address, promised to continue supporting Ukraine amid the war of aggression waged by Russia "like no one else in Europe."
Points of attention
- Scholz promises not to leave Ukraine in trouble and to support it more strongly than other European leaders.
- The German leader has already discussed with Donald Trump a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Scholz said that Germany will not abandon Ukraine to its fate
According to the German Chancellor, his country will support the Ukrainian people.
Despite this, he also warned that official Berlin would do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading.
What is important to understand is that the German leader recently had a phone conversation with future US President Donald Trump.
During the negotiations, they concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine had been going on for too long and that it was important to get on the path to a fair, just, and sustainable peace as soon as possible.
Scholz also previously stated that his opposition to the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is in line with Trump's position.
Scholz declared Putin's failure
According to the German Chancellor, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suffered defeat in Ukraine and has not achieved his goals.
In addition, Scholz emphasized that the latter's efforts to weaken NATO also ended in failure.
As the German leader noted, the main goal now is to create a basis for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.
