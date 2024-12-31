Like no other. Scholz made a loud promise regarding Ukraine

German leader Olaf Scholz, during his New Year's address, promised to continue supporting Ukraine amid the war of aggression waged by Russia "like no one else in Europe."

Scholz said that Germany will not abandon Ukraine to its fate

According to the German Chancellor, his country will support the Ukrainian people.

Despite this, he also warned that official Berlin would do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading.

Many citizens view Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine with a growing sense of anxiety. I assure you that we will not leave Ukraine in its lurch and will support it like no other in Europe. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

What is important to understand is that the German leader recently had a phone conversation with future US President Donald Trump.

During the negotiations, they concluded that Russia's war against Ukraine had been going on for too long and that it was important to get on the path to a fair, just, and sustainable peace as soon as possible.

Scholz also previously stated that his opposition to the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is in line with Trump's position.

Scholz declared Putin's failure

According to the German Chancellor, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suffered defeat in Ukraine and has not achieved his goals.

In addition, Scholz emphasized that the latter's efforts to weaken NATO also ended in failure.

And today: NATO has two new members, Sweden and Finland. All of them are investing massively in their defense capabilities, and almost all NATO countries have reached the two percent target. Ukraine is a consolidated nation and is on its way to joining the European Union. It has a strong army, equipped by us, which is heroically defending itself against Putin’s troops. Share

As the German leader noted, the main goal now is to create a basis for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.