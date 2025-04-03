The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from April 2 to 3, the Russian invaders lost 1,390 soldiers and a multiple launch rocket system at the front.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the updated data.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/03/25 were approximately: