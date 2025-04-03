The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from April 2 to 3, the Russian invaders lost 1,390 soldiers and a multiple launch rocket system at the front.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has suffered significant losses in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and aircraft in the war against Ukraine.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided updated data on the Russian army losses, estimating the total number of casualties at about 919,570 people.
- In just 24 hours from April 2 to 3, the Russian invaders lost 1,390 soldiers and a multiple launch rocket system at the front lines.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the updated data.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/03/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 919,570 (+1,390) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,521 (+6) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,902 (+22) units;
artillery systems — 25,625 (+49) units;
MLRS — 1348 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1123 units;
aircraft — 370 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,597 (+92) units;
cruise missiles — 3,123 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 42,775 (+88) units;
special equipment — 3787 units.
