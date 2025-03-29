Syrsky announced the colossal losses of the Russian army in automobiles and special equipment

Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have neutralized 9,838 vehicles and special equipment of the Russian invaders at the front.

Russia has lost almost 10,000 pieces of equipment since the beginning of 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook and published a video of the combat work of Ukrainian units.

According to him, every day the Defense Forces neutralize over a thousand invaders and destroy hundreds of units of enemy equipment.

We are destroying enemy logistics with targeted strikes. Since the beginning of the year alone, the enemy's total losses in automobiles and special equipment have reached almost 10 thousand units (9,838).

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the Ukrainian defenders for their professionalism, courage, and efficiency.