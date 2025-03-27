Russia lost 96 cruise missiles as a result of the AFU' strike on the Engels military airfield

As a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of Russia, 96 Russian missiles were destroyed. The attack took place on the night of March 20.

Ukrainian Defense Forces completely destroyed Engels airfield

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to updated information, as a result of the strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Engels-2 airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces on March 20, 2025, the enemy lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles. In particular, as a result of secondary detonation. Share

As the General Staff specifies, the indicated number of missiles was calculated to carry out three missile strikes during March-April of this year.

Also, strikes on Russian aviation fuel storage sites led to the destruction of significant reserves, which negatively affects the enemy's ability to support combat operations.

As a reminder, on the night of March 20, explosions were heard near the Russian Engels airfield in the Saratov region, and a large fire broke out there. The Russians complained about the attack.

The network stated that a weapons warehouse was attacked, and there were sounds of detonation in the area.