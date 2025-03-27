Russia lost 96 cruise missiles as a result of the AFU' strike on the Engels military airfield

As a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of Russia, 96 Russian missiles were destroyed. The attack took place on the night of March 20.
Ukrainian Defense Forces completely destroyed Engels airfield
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As the General Staff specifies, the indicated number of missiles was calculated to carry out three missile strikes during March-April of this year.
Also, strikes on Russian aviation fuel storage sites led to the destruction of significant reserves, which negatively affects the enemy's ability to support combat operations.
As a reminder, on the night of March 20, explosions were heard near the Russian Engels airfield in the Saratov region, and a large fire broke out there. The Russians complained about the attack.
The network stated that a weapons warehouse was attacked, and there were sounds of detonation in the area.
The head of the Central Defense Directorate, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that after the attack on the Engels, the Russians lost missiles, in particular the Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles.
