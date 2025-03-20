The General Staff confirmed the attack of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the Engels airfield

Units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of March 20, struck the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Engels Airfield

The successful operation was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fire, explosions, and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the area of the airfield.

This military facility is used by the occupying forces' aircraft to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and terrorist attacks against civilians.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces possess detailed information about the strategic objects of the Russian occupiers, adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law, and take measures to maximally protect the civilian population and stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.