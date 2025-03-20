Units of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of March 20, struck the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces, in collaboration with other units, carried out a successful operation at the Engels airfield in the Saratov region of Russia.
- The strike on the airfield was conducted in accordance with international law to protect civilians from missile strikes and terrorist attacks.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the operation, which resulted in fires, explosions, and secondary detonation of ammunition at the airfield.
Ukrainian Defense Forces Attack Engels Airfield
The successful operation was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Fire, explosions, and secondary detonation of ammunition were recorded in the area of the airfield.
This military facility is used by the occupying forces' aircraft to launch missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine and terrorist attacks against civilians.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces possess detailed information about the strategic objects of the Russian occupiers, adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law, and take measures to maximally protect the civilian population and stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
