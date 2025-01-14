Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have again struck the infrastructure of the Russian military airfield "Engels-2". The airfield houses the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division of the Russian Federation.

Russian Engels airfield attacked again by Ukrainian drones

According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.

It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the Engels fire brigades, which have just finished extinguishing the previous fire, have work even in the difficult economic situation in Russia," the message says. Share

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil depot in Engels

Ukrainian units struck the "Krystal Plant" oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.

The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.