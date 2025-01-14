Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have again struck the infrastructure of the Russian military airfield "Engels-2". The airfield houses the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military struck the infrastructure of the Russian military airfield Engels-2 for the second time, destroying the oil depot and limiting the possibility of attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine.
  • The attack was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.
  • The destruction of the Engels oil terminal creates logistical difficulties for Russia's strategic aviation and limits its ability to carry out strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilian objects.
  • Ukrainian units also struck the Kristal Combine oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products supplied to the Engels-2 military airfield were stored.
  • The operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed, which indicates the high effectiveness of the actions of the Ukrainian military.

Russian Engels airfield attacked again by Ukrainian drones

According to the 14th Separate Air Defense Regiment, as a result of the strike on the territory of the "Krystal" oil depot, tanks with rare aviation fuel, which is used for Tu-160 bombers, caught fire.

It is these aircraft that Russia uses to attack the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military noted that a several-day operation aimed at reducing the combat capabilities of Russian strategic aviation has been successfully completed.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that the Engels fire brigades, which have just finished extinguishing the previous fire, have work even in the difficult economic situation in Russia," the message says.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil depot in Engels

Ukrainian units struck the "Krystal Plant" oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.

The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.

The destruction of the oil depot creates serious logistical difficulties for the enemy's strategic aviation and significantly limits its ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian objects, the General Staff said in a statement.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing for a missile attack on Moscow, but there is a nuance
Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Oil depot in Engels, Russia burns for fifth day in a row after drone attack
Oil depot in Engels, Russia burns for fifth day in a row after drone attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — fires broke out
Drones massively attacked several regions of the Russian Federation — fires broke out

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?