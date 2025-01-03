Ukraine is preparing for a missile attack on Moscow, but there is a nuance
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is preparing for a missile attack on Moscow, but there is a nuance

Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to American military expert David Axe, Ukraine is currently doing everything possible to provide itself with powerful long-range missiles of its own production that can even attack the Russian capital. Kyiv is pinning its hopes on the promising Trembit missile.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is doing everything possible to provide itself with powerful long-range missiles that can attack Moscow.
  • “Trembita” is a new Ukrainian missile that can become a symbol of autonomy and firepower.
  • Ukraine has the ability to produce thousands of Trembits even without external budget support.

Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies

According to David Axe, the new Trembita cruise missile could become the greatest symbol of Ukraine's desire for firepower autonomy.

"Awaiting the day when it runs out of American ammunition, Ukraine is preparing to create Trembita and other long-range, deep-attack munitions. There are many of them," the expert writes.

He points out that this rocket is about two meters long and weighs 90 kilograms. It is known that it is launched from a ramp.

What is also important to understand is that it has a simple pulse jet engine, a tubular fuselage, and a square wing. One of the main advantages of the Trembita is its low cost — only $10,000 per unit.

Ukrainian missile “Trembita” (Photo: screenshot)

The main goal is Moscow

As David Axe notes, the Trembita is capable of carrying 18 kilograms of explosives up to 144 km. This is the main caveat, because it is not yet capable of reaching the Russian capital.

Despite this, the developers have already focused on creating a more powerful version that will be able to cover 650 kilometers and be guaranteed to reach Moscow.

This version, which should be ready in about a year, will undoubtedly cost more than $10,000, but it would still potentially be the cheapest deep-strike munition in the world. By comparison, the ATACMS missile, which flies a maximum of 300 km, costs more than $1 million.

We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine has the ability to field thousands of Trembits even without external budgetary assistance.

According to the expert, the Trembit barrage could be a real shock to the Russian military-industrial complex, but it will not be very effective against underground command bunkers, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently striking with British Storm Shadow missiles.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on January 3 — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named Ukraine's powerful trump card and Putin's tactical mistake
Zelensky explained the importance of the Kursk operation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian invaders destroyed some positions of the AFU in the Kharkiv region
OSTG "Khortytsya"
tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?