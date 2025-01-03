According to American military expert David Axe, Ukraine is currently doing everything possible to provide itself with powerful long-range missiles of its own production that can even attack the Russian capital. Kyiv is pinning its hopes on the promising Trembit missile.

Ukraine cannot rely solely on the help of allies

According to David Axe, the new Trembita cruise missile could become the greatest symbol of Ukraine's desire for firepower autonomy.

"Awaiting the day when it runs out of American ammunition, Ukraine is preparing to create Trembita and other long-range, deep-attack munitions. There are many of them," the expert writes. Share

He points out that this rocket is about two meters long and weighs 90 kilograms. It is known that it is launched from a ramp.

What is also important to understand is that it has a simple pulse jet engine, a tubular fuselage, and a square wing. One of the main advantages of the Trembita is its low cost — only $10,000 per unit.

Ukrainian missile “Trembita” (Photo: screenshot)

The main goal is Moscow

As David Axe notes, the Trembita is capable of carrying 18 kilograms of explosives up to 144 km. This is the main caveat, because it is not yet capable of reaching the Russian capital.

Despite this, the developers have already focused on creating a more powerful version that will be able to cover 650 kilometers and be guaranteed to reach Moscow.

This version, which should be ready in about a year, will undoubtedly cost more than $10,000, but it would still potentially be the cheapest deep-strike munition in the world. By comparison, the ATACMS missile, which flies a maximum of 300 km, costs more than $1 million. Share

We cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine has the ability to field thousands of Trembits even without external budgetary assistance.