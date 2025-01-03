Zelenskyy named Ukraine's powerful trump card and Putin's tactical mistake

According to the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, it was the Kursk operation that was Ukraine's trump card during all negotiations and was of great importance for the countries of the Global South.
Points of attention
- Zelensky pointed out Putin's tactical mistake, which consisted in transferring the North Korean contingent to the Kursk region.
- Current situation on the front: Russian assaults on the Donetsk region, tension in the Pokrovske, Kurakhiv, Lymanske and Vremiv directions, discussion of the defense of the Kherson region and new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Zelensky explained the importance of the Kursk operation
As the Ukrainian leader noted, the countries of the Global South were influenced by the fact that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were fighting back on the territory of the Russian Federation and maintaining the situation, while the Russian troops were "increasing their contingent and could do nothing."
What is known about the current situation on the battlefield?
On the evening of December 2, the President of Ukraine announced that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation at the front and in the areas of the Kursk Operation.
According to the head of state, Russian assaults on the Donetsk region have not subsided in recent days.
Under strong enemy pressure, they abandon the Pokrovsky, Kurakhivsky, Lymansky, and Vremovsky directions.
In addition, the head of state noted the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the very fierce Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate chasseur brigades, which are defending Pokrovsk, and the 79th brigade of the DShV, which is operating extremely actively.
