Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones

The Kyiv region came under attack by Russian occupiers at night. It was there that one person was killed and four were injured as a result of an enemy air attack.

The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on January 3 — first details

The acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, as well as the SES team, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to them, a truck driver died in the Brovary district from injuries caused by shrapnel from a downed target. He died at the scene. The man was 25 years old.

It was also indicated that in another area, debris from a downed strike drone fell on a private house, causing a roof fire.

Three people were injured. A woman born in 1957 has an acute stress reaction. A 16-year-old boy has a cut. He will be hospitalized in a children's hospital. His father has cuts on his legs. Share

Later, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported that this happened in the Bila Tserkva district.

Currently, damage is known to have occurred to 4 private houses and one outbuilding. A fire broke out in one of the houses — it was extinguished at 05:02.

Local authorities also stated that a woman born in 2002 was injured in the Fastiv region as a result of falling debris: she is receiving medical care at the district hospital.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The Russians launched an air attack on Ukrainian cities and villages on the night of January 2nd, and it is still ongoing.

Initially, there were reports of the threat of enemy drones to the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Subsequently, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the movement of attack UAVs in the direction of the Poltava region, Sumy, Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

At 2:04, it became known about the movement of attack UAVs in the direction of Kyiv region from Chernihiv region.

The enemy also tried to attack Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia regions.