Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia continues to attack Ukraine even on Christmas Day. On the morning of December 25, the Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack, resulting in the death of one person.

A person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian attack

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

"A person died as a result of a missile strike on energy facilities in the region. I express my condolences to his family and friends," noted Serhiy Lysak. Share

An air alert was re-issued in the region. The head of the OVA urged residents to remain in shelters until the danger is over.

What is known about the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine?

As noted, Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles, and Caliber missiles were launched from the Black Sea. The use of ballistics was detected.

A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The impacts have caused fires, damaged infrastructure, and injured people.

Many explosions were recorded in the city, including those caused by the use of ballistics. In the Saltivskyi district, two people were seriously injured, and houses were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. In the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a rocket hit a private house, injuring one person. The total number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to six. Share

In addition, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dnipro. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Air defense was working in Svitlovodsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. Municipal transport was temporarily stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk due to the missile threat. Explosions are reported in Burshtyn, which was previously under fire.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk announced the absence of arrivals, but warned of possible power and communication disruptions.

It is known that energy facilities were damaged in a number of regions, in particular in Ivano-Frankivsk and Poltava. The Russians also shelled Ukrainian thermal power plants, as a result of which the equipment of the stations was seriously damaged.

Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia had launched over 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred strike drones at Ukraine. The targets were our energy sector.