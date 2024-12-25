Massive Russian attack on Ukraine — one person killed in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia continues to attack Ukraine even on Christmas Day. On the morning of December 25, the Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack, resulting in the death of one person.
Points of attention
- Russia continues to attack Ukraine, launching over 70 missiles and more than a hundred strike drones targeting Ukrainian energy.
- Massive shelling in various regions of Ukraine resulted in civilian casualties and damage to energy facilities.
- The city of Kharkiv and its surroundings were hit by ballistic missile strikes, resulting in fires, destruction, and serious damage to infrastructure.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the massive nature of the attacks and the immediate need to protect national security.
- The population of various regions of Ukraine, including the Dnipropetrovsk region, was deprived of electricity due to damage to energy facilities as a result of attacks by Russia.
A person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian attack
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.
An air alert was re-issued in the region. The head of the OVA urged residents to remain in shelters until the danger is over.
What is known about the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine?
As noted, Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles, and Caliber missiles were launched from the Black Sea. The use of ballistics was detected.
A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The impacts have caused fires, damaged infrastructure, and injured people.
In addition, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dnipro. Information about the consequences is being clarified.
Explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Air defense was working in Svitlovodsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. Municipal transport was temporarily stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk due to the missile threat. Explosions are reported in Burshtyn, which was previously under fire.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk announced the absence of arrivals, but warned of possible power and communication disruptions.
It is known that energy facilities were damaged in a number of regions, in particular in Ivano-Frankivsk and Poltava. The Russians also shelled Ukrainian thermal power plants, as a result of which the equipment of the stations was seriously damaged.
Due to the massive shelling, power outage schedules were introduced in Ukraine.
Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia had launched over 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred strike drones at Ukraine. The targets were our energy sector.
