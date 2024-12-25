Russia is massively attacking Ukraine — what is known

Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The enemy used cruise missiles, ballistic weapons, and also struck energy infrastructure facilities.

What is known about the massive Russian shelling of Ukraine?

As noted, Tu-95MS launched cruise missiles, and Caliber missiles were launched from the Black Sea. The use of ballistics was detected.

A series of explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. The impacts have caused fires, damaged infrastructure, and injured people.

Many explosions were recorded in the city, including those caused by the use of ballistics. In the Saltivskyi district, two people were seriously injured, and houses were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. In the Nemyshlyanskyi district, a rocket hit a private house, injuring one person. The total number of injured in Kharkiv has increased to six.

In addition, at least 12 explosions were heard in Dnipro. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Explosions were also heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region. Air defense was working in Svitlovodsk and Ivano-Frankivsk. Municipal transport was temporarily stopped in Ivano-Frankivsk due to the missile threat. Explosions are reported in Burshtyn, which was previously under fire.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk announced the absence of arrivals, but warned of possible power and communication disruptions.

Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy sector

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko noted that the Russians are deliberately attacking energy infrastructure. Energy workers are working to restore networks as soon as the security situation allows.

"The enemy is again massively attacking the energy sector. The transmission system operator is taking the necessary measures to limit consumption to minimize negative consequences for the energy system," Galushchenko noted.