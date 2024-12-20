According to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishyna, and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, the aggressor country Russia has been preparing a large-scale cyberattack on Ukraine's state registers for several months.

What is known about Russia's preparation and conduct of a large-scale cyberattack on Ukrainian state registers?

According to Stefanishina, hackers from the Russian GRU may be involved in the large-scale cyberattack.

Currently, all registers have been suspended. The SBU could not answer whether the enemy had access to information from the registers.

Stefanishyna said that there are backup copies of the registers for the entire time, so when it is safe, they will resume their work as usual, there is no risk of inevitability.

Olga Stefanishyna

Initial recovery time will be up to two weeks.

How will state registers resume their work?

Stefanishyna noted that first of all, the work of the unified register of powers of attorney, the unified register of special forms, notarial documents, and the inheritance register will be restored, which will ensure proper accounting and minimize negative consequences.

After that, the minister adds, the priority will be the restoration of the unified state register of individuals and legal entities, enterprises, and the state register of real rights to real estate.

According to Stefanishyna, the restoration should begin on Monday, December 23.

Meanwhile, representatives of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection denied media claims about information leaks after the Russian cyberattack.

"Before the press conference, I received information from the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection that the data leak is not currently confirmed," Stefanishyna emphasized. Share

Ukraine has suffered its largest cyberattack on state registries in recent memory. The attack, carried out by Russian hackers, temporarily suspended the work of key systems of the Ministry of Justice. The hackers said they destroyed all the data they had access to, including backup copies on servers in Poland.

The hackers claim to have stolen and deleted a total of over 1 billion rows of data, including data stored in Poland.