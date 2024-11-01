DIU conducted a large-scale cyber attack in occupied Crimea — sources

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a large-scale cyber attack in Crimea. 4 Russian banks operating illegally were attacked. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian hackers from the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a successful DDoS attack on 4 Russian banks operating illegally in occupied Crimea.
- Tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts due to the cyber attack, causing disruptions and chaos for the affected individuals.
- The cyber specialists of the State Government paralyzed remote banking systems of major Russian banks, including 'Genbank', 'Russian National Commercial Bank', 'Bank Center-Invest', and 'CreditUralBank'.
- The GUR hackers have a history of targeting Russian facilities, with recent attacks on servers and satellite communications, showcasing their effective cyber warfare capabilities.
- The cyber warfare between Ukrainian and Russian entities highlights the growing significance of cybersecurity measures in conflict zones and the impact of such attacks on critical infrastructure.
Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked the banks of the occupied Crimea
As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote banking systems of several banks of the aggressor country were paralyzed.
In particular:
"Genbank",
"Russian National Commercial Bank",
"Bank Center-Invest",
"CreditUralBank".
As a result of the cyberattack, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts.
Russians began to complain en masse about non-working mobile applications of banks and the impossibility of conducting any financial transactions.
Cyberattacks of GUR: what is known
Ukrainian hackers from the GUR have repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on Russian facilities.
A few weeks ago, it became known that more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia were the target of the spy attack. As a result, a large array of data was destroyed.
And very recently, hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a cyber attack on Russian satellite communications. As a result, the enemy had problems with monitoring the movement of sea transport.
