DIU conducted a large-scale cyber attack in occupied Crimea — sources

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a large-scale cyber attack in Crimea. 4 Russian banks operating illegally were attacked. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote banking systems of several banks of the aggressor country were paralyzed.

In particular:

"Genbank",

"Russian National Commercial Bank",

"Bank Center-Invest",

"CreditUralBank".

As a result of the cyberattack, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts.

Russians began to complain en masse about non-working mobile applications of banks and the impossibility of conducting any financial transactions.

The banks themselves confirmed "the largest DDoS attack in history, which was an unexpected challenge for the bank team" and warned customers about the lack of access to all online banking systems. Share

Cyberattacks of GUR: what is known

Ukrainian hackers from the GUR have repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on Russian facilities.

A few weeks ago, it became known that more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia were the target of the spy attack. As a result, a large array of data was destroyed.

And very recently, hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a cyber attack on Russian satellite communications. As a result, the enemy had problems with monitoring the movement of sea transport.