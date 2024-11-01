DIU conducted a large-scale cyber attack in occupied Crimea — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU conducted a large-scale cyber attack in occupied Crimea — sources

DIU
Читати українською

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a large-scale cyber attack in Crimea. 4 Russian banks operating illegally were attacked. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian hackers from the Main Directorate of Intelligence conducted a successful DDoS attack on 4 Russian banks operating illegally in occupied Crimea.
  • Tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts due to the cyber attack, causing disruptions and chaos for the affected individuals.
  • The cyber specialists of the State Government paralyzed remote banking systems of major Russian banks, including 'Genbank', 'Russian National Commercial Bank', 'Bank Center-Invest', and 'CreditUralBank'.
  • The GUR hackers have a history of targeting Russian facilities, with recent attacks on servers and satellite communications, showcasing their effective cyber warfare capabilities.
  • The cyber warfare between Ukrainian and Russian entities highlights the growing significance of cybersecurity measures in conflict zones and the impact of such attacks on critical infrastructure.

Cyber specialists of the State Government attacked the banks of the occupied Crimea

As a result of a successful 24-hour DDoS attack, remote banking systems of several banks of the aggressor country were paralyzed.

In particular:

  • "Genbank",

  • "Russian National Commercial Bank",

  • "Bank Center-Invest",

  • "CreditUralBank".

As a result of the cyberattack, tens of thousands of Russians were left without online access to their bank accounts.

Russians began to complain en masse about non-working mobile applications of banks and the impossibility of conducting any financial transactions.

The banks themselves confirmed "the largest DDoS attack in history, which was an unexpected challenge for the bank team" and warned customers about the lack of access to all online banking systems.

Cyberattacks of GUR: what is known

Ukrainian hackers from the GUR have repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on Russian facilities.

A few weeks ago, it became known that more than 800 servers in various regions of Russia were the target of the spy attack. As a result, a large array of data was destroyed.

And very recently, hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a cyber attack on Russian satellite communications. As a result, the enemy had problems with monitoring the movement of sea transport.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A successful cyberattack by the State Security Service blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in the Russian Federation
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Hacker
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A "gift" to Putin. Cyber specialists of the DIU hacked the "Pravosodye" system of the Russia — sources
the DIU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The cyber corps of the DIU delivered a powerful blow to the satellite communications of Russia
What is known about the results of the new cyberattack of the DIU on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?