A successful cyberattack by the State Security Service blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in the Russian Federation
A successful cyberattack by the State Security Service blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in the Russian Federation

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Hacker
Cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense carried out another attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for an aggressor country.

Points of attention

  • The cyber attack carried out by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense successfully paralyzed the work of an enterprise developing nuclear weapons for the Russian Federation.
  • Critical information on servers was destroyed, and confidential data was obtained, posing a threat to Russia's security.
  • The attack targeted the All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics, which develops nuclear munitions for Russia, and other strategic enterprises were also affected.
  • The cyber operation resulted in the disruption of communication services for several days and the potential compromise of sanctions circumvention mechanisms.
  • The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructures and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard sensitive data and national security.

What is known about the DIU cyber attack on the developer of Russian nuclear weapons

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation - the company "Vega" - its 1173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed. A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without the Internet and communication services for almost a week, - says the message of the State Government.

The department notes that among the Russian enterprises whose work was stopped was VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), which is engaged in the development of nuclear munitions for the aggressor country.

What is known about other consequences of a successful cyber attack

In addition, thanks to the cyber attack, it was possible to obtain the personal data of employees and an array of other company documents.

This information, in particular, makes it possible to establish the mechanisms of circumvention of sanctions and the persons involved in it.

In addition, comments in the local Snezhynsk media indicate that the consequence of the cyber operation was also the threat of disrupting Russia's state defense order.

