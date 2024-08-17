Cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense carried out another attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for an aggressor country.

What is known about the DIU cyber attack on the developer of Russian nuclear weapons

As a result of a successful attack on the only provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation - the company "Vega" - its 1173 switches and 10 servers were disabled. Information on "Vega" servers is destroyed. A number of strategic enterprises of the city remain without the Internet and communication services for almost a week, - says the message of the State Government. Share

The department notes that among the Russian enterprises whose work was stopped was VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), which is engaged in the development of nuclear munitions for the aggressor country.

What is known about other consequences of a successful cyber attack

In addition, thanks to the cyber attack, it was possible to obtain the personal data of employees and an array of other company documents.

This information, in particular, makes it possible to establish the mechanisms of circumvention of sanctions and the persons involved in it.

In addition, comments in the local Snezhynsk media indicate that the consequence of the cyber operation was also the threat of disrupting Russia's state defense order.