Russians complain about a massive cyber attack on Internet resources in Kurshchyna

In the Kursk region, Internet resources were subjected to a massive cyber attack. Because of this, many Russian services stopped working.
Points of attention
- A massive cyber attack on Internet resources in the Kursk region led to the shutdown of many Russian services.
- Analysis of information about the border breach in the Kursk region shows discrepancies in the versions of local authorities and Russian special services.
- The Ukrainian military has advanced 10 kilometers deep into Russian territory, active military operations are underway in the area of the city of Suja.
- During the clashes, the Ukrainian military managed to capture about 40 soldiers of the Russian army, which indicates a tense situation on the border.
In Kurshchyna, Internet resources were subjected to a massive cyber attack
As noted, specialists of the regional Ministry of Digital Development and Communications are currently working on the problem and "are making every effort to restore the efficiency of the resources of the Kursk Region Administration as soon as possible."
What is the situation in Kurshchyna
On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analyzed the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.
On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
ISW specialists, after analyzing the collected data, confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.
In addition, information is spreading on the network about the advance of the Ukrainian military to the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as a result of the offensive operation.
Analysts emphasize that the available footage shows heavy fighting in the area of the city of Suja with the use of aircraft and armored vehicles. It is also noted that the Ukrainian military managed to capture about 40 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during the fighting.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-