Russians complain about a massive cyber attack on Internet resources in Kurshchyna

In the Kursk region, Internet resources were subjected to a massive cyber attack. Because of this, many Russian services stopped working.

In Kurshchyna, Internet resources were subjected to a massive cyber attack

Today, Internet resources of the Kursk region were subjected to a massive DDoS attack. As a result, many services are down and temporarily unavailable, the message says. Share

As noted, specialists of the regional Ministry of Digital Development and Communications are currently working on the problem and "are making every effort to restore the efficiency of the resources of the Kursk Region Administration as soon as possible."

What is the situation in Kurshchyna

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), having analyzed the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.

On the second day after the border breakthrough, a state of emergency was introduced in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

ISW specialists, after analyzing the collected data, confirm the alleged advance of Ukrainian troops up to 10 kilometers deep into the Russian Kursk region.

In addition, information is spreading on the network about the advance of the Ukrainian military to the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as a result of the offensive operation.