Information is spreading on the network about the advance of the Ukrainian military to the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as a result of the offensive operation.

What is known about the probable advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Korenevo

It is noted that Korenevo is a small working-class village and district center in the west of Kursk Oblast, located some 25 km from the border with Sumy Oblast and 130 km from Kursk.

According to the latest information, about 5,500 people live in Korenevo.

Korenevo is located on the territory of the Ukrainian ethnic and cultural region of Eastern Slobozhanshchyna.

It is noted that a number of industrial facilities and a railway station are also located on the territory of the village.

In particular, the village is home to a factory for the production of electrical devices and components, a granary, a plant for the construction of gas networks, energy companies, other small companies and an oil depot, which is currently not working.

What is happening in Korenevo

It is noted that information about the approach of the Armed Forces to Korenevo appeared on the evening of August 7.

These reports testify to the breakthrough of the Ukrainian military from the border into the depths of the Kursk region at a distance of up to 25-30 km.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the Ukrainian military was stopped with a fight in the Korenevo area.

Z-channels, close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, also report that battles are taking place on the approaches to Korenevo.

The Russians also claim that Ukrainian military reserves were directed towards Korenevo.

There are also reports that the Armed Forces have taken control of the city of Suja.

What do Western analysts say about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Military analysts of the Bild edition, Julian Repke and Philip Pyatov, do not expect that the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region will be able to change the course of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.

Analysts emphasize that the available footage shows heavy fighting in the area of the city of Suja with the use of aircraft and armored vehicles.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian military managed to capture about 40 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during the fighting.

At the same time, the Armed Forces lost only three German Marder BMPs during the offensive.

The advance into Russian territory is not a turning point in the war. Recently, the Ukrainians have had serious problems with the defense of the front line. In several areas, the advanced Russians achieved slow but steady success. Experts called the arrival of Western F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine "late", analysts emphasize. Share

Ryopke notes that the Ukrainian military has already managed to enter the outskirts of the city of Suja.

The Ukrainian army is now at least 2 km northwest of the city of Suja in the Kursk region, this is visually confirmed, - Röpke notes. Share

It is reported that Ukrainian troops are moving from the state border along highway 38K-004. The small villages of Gogolivka and Rubanshchyna were taken there.