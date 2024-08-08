Information is spreading on the network about the advance of the Ukrainian military to the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as a result of the offensive operation.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are approaching the settlement of Korenevo in the Kursk region as part of an offensive operation.
- Western analysts do not foresee a significant impact of the Ukrainian military offensive in Kurshchyna on the overall war against Ukraine led by the Russian Federation.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to capture 40 soldiers of the Russian army near the city of Suja during the recent fighting.
- The village of Korenevo in Kursk Oblast is a small working-class settlement with industrial facilities and a railway station, located on the border of Sumy Oblast.
- The ongoing battles and reports of Ukrainian military reserves being directed towards Korenevo indicate a significant advancement of the Armed Forces deeper into the Kursk region.
What is known about the probable advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Korenevo
It is noted that Korenevo is a small working-class village and district center in the west of Kursk Oblast, located some 25 km from the border with Sumy Oblast and 130 km from Kursk.
According to the latest information, about 5,500 people live in Korenevo.
Korenevo is located on the territory of the Ukrainian ethnic and cultural region of Eastern Slobozhanshchyna.
It is noted that a number of industrial facilities and a railway station are also located on the territory of the village.
In particular, the village is home to a factory for the production of electrical devices and components, a granary, a plant for the construction of gas networks, energy companies, other small companies and an oil depot, which is currently not working.
What is happening in Korenevo
It is noted that information about the approach of the Armed Forces to Korenevo appeared on the evening of August 7.
These reports testify to the breakthrough of the Ukrainian military from the border into the depths of the Kursk region at a distance of up to 25-30 km.
According to Russian Telegram channels, the Ukrainian military was stopped with a fight in the Korenevo area.
Z-channels, close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, also report that battles are taking place on the approaches to Korenevo.
The Russians also claim that Ukrainian military reserves were directed towards Korenevo.
There are also reports that the Armed Forces have taken control of the city of Suja.
What do Western analysts say about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region
Military analysts of the Bild edition, Julian Repke and Philip Pyatov, do not expect that the offensive operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region will be able to change the course of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin.
Analysts emphasize that the available footage shows heavy fighting in the area of the city of Suja with the use of aircraft and armored vehicles.
It is also noted that the Ukrainian military managed to capture about 40 soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation during the fighting.
At the same time, the Armed Forces lost only three German Marder BMPs during the offensive.
Ryopke notes that the Ukrainian military has already managed to enter the outskirts of the city of Suja.
It is reported that Ukrainian troops are moving from the state border along highway 38K-004. The small villages of Gogolivka and Rubanshchyna were taken there.
