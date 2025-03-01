Support for Ukraine. Norway plans to increase aid
Support for Ukraine. Norway plans to increase aid

Norway
Читати українською
Source:  NRK

The Norwegian government will soon appeal to parliament to increase financial support for Ukraine.

  • Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announces plans to seek increased financial aid for Ukraine from the parliament.
  • Norway has allocated 35 billion Norwegian kroner for military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025, with intentions to propose further increase in aid.
  • Discussions on supporting Ukraine will take place during a meeting with European leaders in London, highlighting the importance of US involvement in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine

This was announced by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on March 1.

The Norwegian parliament agreed late last year to spend a total of 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025.

I can say today that we will return to parliament in the near future with a proposal to increase support.

Jonas Har Støre

Jonas Har Støre

Prime Minister of Norway

The Norwegian Prime Minister is traveling to London tomorrow, among other things, to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. There, he will also meet with other European leaders who will arrive for a summit convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Støre noted that the meetings in London will discuss, among other things, relations with the new United States administration.

Yesterday I heard that he (Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ed.) still emphasizes the importance of relations with the United States and wants to find a way forward.

He called it "absolutely necessary" for the United States, together with Europe, to contribute to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

When asked how the US can be trusted after the scandal in the White House on February 28, Stora said that one should not draw immediate conclusions from this.

We've had five or six weeks with Trump as president. I think we still have a long way to go in understanding the implications of the style, the play, and the words they use.

