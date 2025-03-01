Support for Ukraine. Norway plans to increase aid

The Norwegian government will soon appeal to parliament to increase financial support for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announces plans to seek increased financial aid for Ukraine from the parliament.
- Norway has allocated 35 billion Norwegian kroner for military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025, with intentions to propose further increase in aid.
- Discussions on supporting Ukraine will take place during a meeting with European leaders in London, highlighting the importance of US involvement in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.
Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine
This was announced by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on March 1.
The Norwegian parliament agreed late last year to spend a total of 35 billion Norwegian kroner ($3.12 billion) on military and civilian support for Ukraine in 2025.
The Norwegian Prime Minister is traveling to London tomorrow, among other things, to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. There, he will also meet with other European leaders who will arrive for a summit convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Støre noted that the meetings in London will discuss, among other things, relations with the new United States administration.
Yesterday I heard that he (Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ed.) still emphasizes the importance of relations with the United States and wants to find a way forward.
He called it "absolutely necessary" for the United States, together with Europe, to contribute to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.
When asked how the US can be trusted after the scandal in the White House on February 28, Stora said that one should not draw immediate conclusions from this.
