Norway will allocate over $240 million to Ukraine to strengthen its fleet

The Norwegian government plans to allocate 2.7 billion kroner to strengthen the Ukrainian navy and help counter Russian naval forces in the Black Sea. This is about $242 million.
What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from Norway?
As reported by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the bulk of the funding will be directed towards the development of innovative and autonomous solutions within the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, established by Norway and the United Kingdom.
Its goal is to ensure the compatibility of the Ukrainian fleet with Western allies.
Support also includes both donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces and military equipment purchased from industry for transfer to Ukraine.
In addition, part of the funds will be used for demining and training of Ukrainian military personnel.
This support is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security in the region and ensuring stability in the Black Sea.
What is known about Norway's previous support?
In November, Norwegian parliamentary parties agreed to increase aid to Ukraine in 2025 to 35 billion kroner (approximately $3.2 billion).
Initially, the draft state budget for 2025 included only 15 billion kronor (about $1.3 billion), which drew criticism from opposition parties. In response, the budget was revised, significantly increasing the amount of aid.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, thanking him for the decision to increase support.
In addition, by the end of this year, Norway plans to transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which will be an important contribution to strengthening the country's defense capabilities.
