Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Norway is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 500 million euros. It will include F-16 fighter jets and NASAMS air defense systems.
Ukraine will receive NASAMS air defense systems from Norway
Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense Gennadiy Kovalenko shared the details of the visit of the Minister of Defense of Norway Bjorn Arild Gram to Odesa.
During the visit, the Ukrainian military showed him a rehabilitation center for servicemen, border fortifications and told him about the current security situation.
Norway's defense minister also announced a new aid package of 500 million euros, which includes F-16 and NASAMS systems.
He also noted that Norway is ready to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.
Norway provides Ukraine with funds for F-16 weapons
Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram stated this on October 30 in Odesa at a joint briefing with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov.
The first transfer of F-16 by Norway to Ukraine will be carried out this year.
He noted that in addition to the planes themselves, Ukraine will also need components for their provision.
Also during the meeting, the ministers discussed the strengthening of air defense systems, the provision of missile systems to Ukraine, and investments in the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex.
