Norway will provide 250 million euros for the restoration of energy facilities in Ukraine destroyed by the Russia

Norway will allocate a 250 million euro aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of energy facilities destroyed by Russian shelling and the development of modern energy infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Norway will allocate a 250 million euro aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of energy facilities destroyed by Russian shelling.
- The Nansen program for Ukraine aims to support civil and military spheres, protect the territory from Russian aggression, and promote the reconstruction of a secure sovereign state system.
- Norway has allocated a total of 2.3 billion euros to support Ukraine during the war, reflecting strong solidarity with the country.
- Norway actively contributes to the development of energy infrastructure and social functions in Ukraine to ensure stability and prosperity.
- The Nansen Program for Ukraine is a Norwegian support program worth NOK 75 billion, focusing on civil and military aid for the period 2023-2027, to help Ukraine determine its own future and reduce human suffering.
Norway will provide 250 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy sector
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Bart Eide at a joint briefing with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.
Eide also announced that his country will provide a separate winter package of support to the energy sector, which includes, for example, the insulation of houses.
We are working with key partners on this front.
According to him, Norway allocated 2.3 billion euros to Ukraine this year alone, which is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine.
Norway increases aid to Ukraine
The Nansen Program for Ukraine is a Norwegian civil and military support program worth NOK 75 billion for the period 2023-2027.
The distribution between civilian and military support is adopted annually in accordance with the needs of Ukraine.
The purpose of the program is to help Ukraine determine its own future, protect its territory and population from Russian attacks, maintain important social functions and reduce human suffering. In addition, the program will contribute to the reconstruction of a safe and free Ukraine.
Norwegian support is based on the needs of Ukraine. Support is coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities and international partners.
