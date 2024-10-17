Norway will provide 250 million euros for the restoration of energy facilities in Ukraine destroyed by the Russia

Norway will allocate a 250 million euro aid package to Ukraine for the restoration of energy facilities destroyed by Russian shelling and the development of modern energy infrastructure.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Bart Eide at a joint briefing with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga in Kyiv.

Today, we announced a support package in the amount of 250 million euros specifically for energy infrastructure. And here we are working with the Ukrainian authorities, with international partners, both to repair what was destroyed, and to help build a new modern energy infrastructure of the 21st century, which is more sustainable, more extensive. Share

Eide also announced that his country will provide a separate winter package of support to the energy sector, which includes, for example, the insulation of houses.

We are working with key partners on this front.

According to him, Norway allocated 2.3 billion euros to Ukraine this year alone, which is a powerful signal of support for Ukraine.

We guarantee the support you will receive. While the war is going on, we are close. When the war is won in favor of Ukraine, we will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Espen Bart Eide Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway

The Nansen Program for Ukraine is a Norwegian civil and military support program worth NOK 75 billion for the period 2023-2027.

The distribution between civilian and military support is adopted annually in accordance with the needs of Ukraine.

In 2023, approximately NOK 19.9 billion was distributed from the Nansen programme; NOK 8.9 billion for civil and humanitarian support and NOK 11 billion for military support to Ukraine. Share

The purpose of the program is to help Ukraine determine its own future, protect its territory and population from Russian attacks, maintain important social functions and reduce human suffering. In addition, the program will contribute to the reconstruction of a safe and free Ukraine.