Norway to transfer spare parts for Sea King helicopters to Ukraine

Norway will provide Ukraine with spare parts for Sea King anti-submarine multipurpose helicopters, which will help maintain their operation and service for a long time.

Norway will donate spare parts for Sea King helicopters to help support the operation and maintenance of helicopters transferred to Ukraine by Germany, Norwegian Defense Minister Björn Arild Gram said.

The Sea King is an older type of helicopter, and spare parts can be difficult to find. Sea King helicopters were in service with Norway from 1973 to 2023 and have now been replaced by SAR Queen helicopters.

Sea King (photo — wikimedia.org)

Ukraine previously received three Sea King from Great Britain and six Sea King Mk41 from Germany. These boards are quite unique and specific, so it is difficult to find spare parts for them.

Today, only four countries (Egypt, Pakistan, Germany, and India) operate such machines, including Ukraine. Norway and Britain have retired the Sea King but have parts.

Germany decided to donate six Sea Kings to Ukraine, and Great Britain plans to donate three. Norway will provide spare parts for six aircraft transferred by Germany.

Aid to Ukraine from Norway

Norway has been providing significant aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022. This support includes financial, military, and humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Norway transferred 15 billion NOK (about 1.5 billion dollars) in military aid to Ukraine, including air defense systems, artillery shells and other weapons.

In addition, Oslo allocated 5 billion Norwegian kroner (about 500 million dollars) for humanitarian aid and support for Ukrainian refugees.

Also, in June, Norway transferred 81 mm ammunition for mortars worth approximately NOK 480 million to Ukraine to Ukraine, which is roughly $45.1 million.