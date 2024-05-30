Ukraine shouldn't have restrictions on use of Western weapons to strike Russia, Norway's MFA chief says

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Norway, Espen Barth Eide, noted that Ukraine should not have restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia.

Norway supports attacks by Western weapons on the territory of Russia

Before that, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on the use of Western weapons for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

We also believe that Ukraine has every right, in accordance with international law, to attack targets on the territory of Russia within the framework of the defense of its territory. We believe that Ukraine can also use the weapons it received from Western countries against military facilities that help Russia in the war. Otherwise, we restrict Ukraine, which makes it difficult to win, noted Espen Barth Eide. Share

Currently, the Norwegian Foreign Minister is visiting Prague, Czech Republic.

Will Norway allow the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine for strikes on Russia?

In his opinion, each country providing military aid to Ukraine should define clear conditions for using the provided weapons.

In a war, this is quite normal, and we cannot force Ukraine to fight with one hand behind its back. If they are attacked by Russian forces that are on the territory of Russia and fire from a long distance, it should be possible to attack them in return, Espen Barth Eide emphasised. Share

The Norwegian MFA chief added that Ukraine should conduct the war in a way convenient for itself.

At the same time, he also opposed the public disclosure of the terms of use of Western weapons transferred to Ukraine.