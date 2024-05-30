Ukraine shouldn't have restrictions on use of Western weapons to strike Russia, Norway's MFA chief says

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Norway, Espen Barth Eide, noted that Ukraine should not have restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia.
Norway supports attacks by Western weapons on the territory of Russia
Before that, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on the use of Western weapons for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.
Currently, the Norwegian Foreign Minister is visiting Prague, Czech Republic.
Will Norway allow the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine for strikes on Russia?
In his opinion, each country providing military aid to Ukraine should define clear conditions for using the provided weapons.
The Norwegian MFA chief added that Ukraine should conduct the war in a way convenient for itself.
At the same time, he also opposed the public disclosure of the terms of use of Western weapons transferred to Ukraine.
