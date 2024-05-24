Ukraine to decide on its own whether to use US weapons for strikes on Russian territory — Blinken

The head of the US State Department, Antony Blinken, during a speech in Congress, noted that Ukraine will have to make independent decisions regarding the use of the received American weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is known about aspects of the US ban on Ukraine's use of American weapons for attacks on the Russian territory

Blinken emphasised that the US does not approve of Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, but Kyiv will have to make its own decisions on this issue.

According to the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is rebuilding all its artillery and missiles near the Ukrainian border, using weapons for attacks on Ukraine.

However, your administration and Jake Sullivan limited the use of weapons so that Ukraine could not defend itself and fire back at Russia, McCaul said, addressing Blinken. Share

McCall emphasised that the administration of President Joe Biden does not allow the Ukrainian military to use long-range ATACMS missiles and HIMARS rockets for attacks on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The congressman compared it to the restrictions on the supply of arms to Israel, which the Biden administration also resorts to.

Congress demands the White House cancel the ban on Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes on the Russian territory

In particular, McCaul frankly asked Blinken whether the White House would change its own position regarding Ukraine's use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia.

In response, Blinken stated that over the past two years, the United States has united 50 countries to come to the defence of Ukraine and provide it with the weapons it needs to defend and repel Russian aggression.

When it comes to authorising and approving attacks outside of Ukraine, we have not done so, but Ukraine will have to make its own decisions, and I want to make sure that it gets the equipment it needs for effective protection,” emphasised the head of the State Department. Share

McCaul, for his part, emphasised that Congress approved the funding of aid to Ukraine and did not impose restrictions on the use of transferred weapons.