US Congress members urge to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with American weapons
US Congress members urge to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with American weapons

US Congress
Source:  Voice of America

According to Republican Senator Jim Risch, the White House should allow Ukraine to strike strategic targets in Russia with American weapons.

US Congress urges the White House to allow Ukraine to strike Russia's territory with US weapons

Mr Risch, who is one of the heads of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, reacted to the statement of the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, that the United States calls on Ukraine to use American weapons only for strikes on the territories occupied by Russia.

Ukraine should be allowed to defend itself, period. If this means that it is necessary to hit a Russian bomber that fires missiles at Ukrainian civilians from Russian airspace, Ukraine should be able to strike such a blow, Rish emphasised.

What has been said in the House of Representatives?

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, called on the United States to allow Ukraine to wage war as it sees fit, including striking Russian territory with Western weapons.

According to him, the US attempt to control Ukraine's military efforts at the micro level is not very successful.

I think we need to allow Ukraine to wage war as they see fit, they should be able to fight back, Johnson emphasised.

