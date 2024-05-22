Ukraine demands strikes on Russia with US weapons to be allowed

Ukraine is trying to get the United States to lift the ban on the use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

What is known about Ukraine’s request to the US regarding the use of the received weapons

Journalists of the publication, citing a number of Ukrainian officials and the military, note that the counteroffensive of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Kharkiv region could be strengthened if the Ukrainian military could use American weapons to strike strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

It is emphasised that recently a delegation of five members of the Ukrainian parliament led by David Arakhamia visited Washington to meet with representatives of the White House.

Ukrainian parliamentarians tried to convince representatives of the US Congress, as well as the administration of President Joe Biden, of the need to cancel the ban on the use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia.

At the same time, during the press conference, Ukrainian lawmakers expressed their open disappointment that the US prefers to continue to adhere to this ban.

Military people, generals, do not understand. That is why they push us, politicians, to stop this madness,” said Arakhamia. Share

According to Maksym Skrypchenko, president of the Ukrainian analytical center "Center for Transatlantic Dialogue", if the US had lifted the ban even before the offensive of the Russian occupation army in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, it could have prevented the Russian invaders from accumulating forces near the border with the Kharkiv region.

In particular, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the occupation army of the Russian Federation uses its own airspace as a defence against attacks by the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine cannot effectively defend itself against Russian air defence systems without intercepting Russian aircraft in Russian airspace.

Neither Russia nor any other state has the right to consider its sovereign territory inviolable in the war it unleashed, ISW emphasizes.

What is known about Ukraine's attempts to disrupt the offensive of the Russian occupiers

In the article of The New York Times, it is noted that since the fall of 2023, the occupying army of Russia has gained an advantage over the Ukrainian military at the front.

It is emphasised that this enables the Russian invaders to carry out offensive operations in different directions of the front and to try to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In particular, the authors of the material note that the occupation army of the RF recently launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region and captured several settlements.

Currently, the Russian invaders are trying to use the situation as much as possible to break through the defense of the Ukrainian military.

According to Pasi Paroinen, an analyst at the Finnish Black Bird Group, citing satellite images and footage of frontline battles, this year the Russian occupiers captured more than they lost in 2023 as a result of the counteroffensive of the AFU.

Part of Ukraine's strategy aimed at disrupting this slow but steady offensive is a long air campaign against Russian facilities that supply fuel and other petroleum products for tanks, ships and fighter jets, the publication emphasises.

Journalists note that on Sunday, May 18, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia, which forced it to stop working.

Ukraine also seeks to undermine the energy system of the aggressor country.

The United States published a report in which it was emphasised that the actions of the AFU "disabled about 14% of Russian oil refining capacity", so by mid-March domestic prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Russia increased by 20-30%. Such data were collected from the end of January to the end of March.

In addition, on Sunday, Russia announced that it managed to destroy 9 Ukrainian missiles that were flying towards Crimea.

The authors of the article note that Russia has turned the Ukrainian peninsula into a military logistics center for transferring troops and ammunition to the battlefield in the south of the country.

The Russians also use Crimea "as a launching pad for launching drones and missile attacks".