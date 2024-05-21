The ruling party in Georgia, Georgian Dream, said the West was making a "mistake" by trying to pressure Tbilisi over a bill on foreign agents.
Georgian ruling party named requirements for a possible withdrawal of the bill on "foreign agents"
As noted, "Georgian Dream" commented on rumours that the US Congress may introduce sanctions against representatives of the Georgian government for the country's anti-liberal turn.
However, "Georgian Dream" is convinced that the bill on the transparency of foreign influence should protect the country's sovereignty.
agreed to unconditional visa liberalization for Georgian citizens and a free trade agreement;
invested in the Georgian economy.
"Mria" also wants the Georgian authorities not to be pressured by the argument about Georgia's membership in the EU and to open negotiations with it by the end of the year, which "would restore fairness in relations with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina."
Georgian parliament voted for a pro-Russian bill on "foreign agents"
On May 14, 84 deputies supported the initiative of the ruling party, "Georgian Dream", despite the protests of tens of thousands of citizens and the criticism of Georgia's international partners. At the same time, 30 opposition members voted against it.
President Salome Zurabishvili announced on May 18 that she had promised to veto an odious bill on "foreign agents."
However, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" can bypass this veto and finally vote for the bill on "foreign agents" as early as May 28.
The ruling party may finally approve the bill in mid-June.
Zurabishvili also offered an alternative: postponing the bill's entry into force until November 1, after the parliamentary elections.
The US has reported that Georgian officials responsible for promoting the bill on "foreign agents" may face asset freezes and travel bans under the new bill.
