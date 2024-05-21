Georgia's ruling party calls possible US sanctions for bill on foreign agents "a mistake"

The ruling party in Georgia, Georgian Dream, said the West was making a "mistake" by trying to pressure Tbilisi over a bill on foreign agents.

Georgian ruling party named requirements for a possible withdrawal of the bill on "foreign agents"

As noted, "Georgian Dream" commented on rumours that the US Congress may introduce sanctions against representatives of the Georgian government for the country's anti-liberal turn.

However, "Georgian Dream" is convinced that the bill on the transparency of foreign influence should protect the country's sovereignty.

The improvement of Georgian-American relations depends entirely on the correct actions of the American side. For this, one should not make promises with a blurred perspective and insulting blackmail, but show respect for the Georgian state and people, the ruling party said, adding that the US could prove that it sees Georgia as a strategic partner if: Share

agreed to unconditional visa liberalization for Georgian citizens and a free trade agreement;

invested in the Georgian economy.

"Mria" also wants the Georgian authorities not to be pressured by the argument about Georgia's membership in the EU and to open negotiations with it by the end of the year, which "would restore fairness in relations with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina."

If all of this is done, we won't need a NGO transparency bill, and we won't have to respond to unfair claims. But if NGOs do not stop attempts at revolutions, attacks on the Georgian Orthodox Church, do not renounce religious extremism and encourage political interference under the guise of religiosity, LGBT propaganda, drugs, try to undermine state institutions (…), we will need a bill on transparency, and will have to respond to attacks. Accordingly, now there is no alternative to the bill on the transparency of foreign influence, said "Georgian Dream" party's statement. Share

Georgian parliament voted for a pro-Russian bill on "foreign agents"

On May 14, 84 deputies supported the initiative of the ruling party, "Georgian Dream", despite the protests of tens of thousands of citizens and the criticism of Georgia's international partners. At the same time, 30 opposition members voted against it.

President Salome Zurabishvili announced on May 18 that she had promised to veto an odious bill on "foreign agents."

However, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" can bypass this veto and finally vote for the bill on "foreign agents" as early as May 28.

The ruling party may finally approve the bill in mid-June.

Zurabishvili also offered an alternative: postponing the bill's entry into force until November 1, after the parliamentary elections.