US prepares sanctions against Pro-Russian Georgia's politicians due to bill on foreign agents

Georgian officials promoting the "foreign agents" bill could face asset freezes and travel bans under a new bill to be introduced in the US Congress.

US prepares sanctions against pro-Russian politicians of Georgia for bill on "foreign agents"

As noted, the bill states that the ruling party "Georgian Dream" is "increasingly and regrettably adopting a policy of appeasement towards the Russian Federation" as part of "an increasingly illiberal turn".

The bill also states that Tbilisi "openly attacks American and other Western organisations promoting democracy, as well as local and international civil society, while maintaining growing ties with Russia, in particular, as well as with China."

According to someone close to the process, the bill against pro-Russian politicians in Georgia will be introduced as early as April 20.

Its terms will oblige senior US officials to inform Congress about "nodes of undue political influence, kleptocracy and elite corruption in Georgia," as well as about alleged Russian and Chinese intelligence assets operating in the South Caucasus country, Politico writes. Share

Georgian Parliament voted for a pro-Russian law on "foreign agents"

On May 14, 84 deputies supported the initiative of the leading party, "Georgian Dream", despite the protests of tens of thousands of citizens and the criticism of Georgia's international partners. At the same time, 30 opposition members voted against it.

President Salome Zurabishvili announced on May 18 that she had promised an odious bill on "foreign agents".

However, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream" can bypass this veto and finally vote for the law on "foreign agents" as early as May 28.

The ruling party may finally approve the law in mid-June.

Zurabishvili also offered an alternative: postponing the law's entry into force until November 1, after the parliamentary elections.