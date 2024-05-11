White House issued another warning to Georgian authorities over "foreign agents" law
The US
Source:  online.ua

The US President's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, repeated the warning to the Georgian authorities regarding the "foreign agents" law.

We are deeply concerned about the democratic rollback in Georgia. Georgian MPs are facing a critical choice — to support the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people or to pass a Kremlin-style law on ‘foreign agents’ that contradicts democratic values.

The National Security Advisor added that the rhetoric and actions of the ruling Georgian Dream party have recently contradicted the aspirations of Georgian citizens and are aimed at turning them away from the United States and Europe.

We stand with the Georgian people, Jake Sullivan added.

Georgians protest in Tbilisi against the law on "foreign agents"

Protests against the adoption of the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence have resumed in Tbilisi.

At one of the rallies, hundreds of people gathered in front of the parliament building and started marching through the city centre to the Georgian Dream office. Demonstrators carry Georgian and EU flags and chant their slogans.

Another rally is taking place near the Paragraf Hotel, where the Asian Development Bank forum is taking place, with the hope of attracting the attention of guests and using them to influence the Georgian authorities.

The police reported the detention of one person at this rally, allegedly for swearing at a Georgian Interior Ministry employee.

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the Georgian National Legion. The commander of the military formation told online.ua how the FSB works in his native country.

I see the impotence of the Russian people, who are unable to defend their independence [against the dictatorship]. I think that a huge number of Russians who have moved to Georgia work for the special services. This has a negative impact on Georgia, Mamuka Mamulashvili said.

