Georgia's State Security Service says of alleged planned provocations at rallies in Tbilisi

The State Security Service of Georgia claims that they allegedly have information about the organization by some groups of people of provocations at rallies against the bill on "foreign agents".

Georgian State Security Service says of alleged planned provocations at rallies in Tbilisi

The special service of Georgia, also called the purpose of these "provocations”, is the development of destructive and violent scenarios, which are organised with the help of funding from other countries.

The agency's statement indicated that Georgian citizens living outside the country actively participate in these "criminal plans", in particular, "a certain part of Georgians fighting in Ukraine, who declare their readiness to come to Georgia and take an active part in the planned violence against the police".

The aforementioned individuals are in active communication with their associates in Georgia and are discussing plans to paralyze and block the parliament, government administration and other government buildings, the report said. Share

The agency also believes that the organisers use "instructions from foreign instructors and actively use violent methods taught by the organisation CANVAS and Peter Ackerman to provoke riots and chaos, the purpose of which is the so-called "maidanisation" and provoking events similar to the civil resistance of the 90s years in the country".

The publication "Echo of the Caucasus" draws attention to the fact that last year, the Georgian special service announced that the country was preparing "Euromaidan". She accused the Deputy Head of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Heorhii Lortkipanidze, Mykhailo Saakashvili's former bodyguard, Mykhailo Baturin, and the commander of the "Georgian Legion", Mamuka Mamulashvili, of preparing this.

Russia's infiltration into Georgian special services

In an interview with online.ua, "Georgian Legion" Commander Mamuka Mamulashvili of the "Georgian Legion" said that the Russian Federation penetrated the special services of Georgia so much that they sent alleged Georgian volunteers to Ukraine who passed them information.

Unfortunately, these people are still on the territory of Ukraine. And many of them are even in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The information about the comrades who are serving in the "Georgian Legion" today was given by them. Share

According to Mamulashvili, since 2014, Russia has been spreading fakes about the "Georgian Legion" and even made a film about the most popular fake - about the alleged "shooting" of Ukrainians by Georgians on the Maidan.