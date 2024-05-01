During a large-scale protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgian security forces severely beat the leader of the largest opposition party of Georgia "United National Movement" Levan Khabeishvili and the leader of the "Citizens" political association, Aleko Elisashvili.

What is known about the attack on the leaders of the Georgian opposition in Tbilisi

It is noted that Khabeishvili received injuries to the maxillofacial part of his face.

Representatives of the "United National Movement" called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to ensure the oppositionist's physical safety and release him immediately.

A few minutes ago, on Bidzina Ivanishvili's personal order, representatives of the Russian regime in Georgia kidnapped the head of the United National Movement, member of parliament Levan Khabeishvili. At the time of his arrest, he was helping a citizen who was injured at the rally, said the statement of the representatives of the opposition party. Share

At the same time, the oppositionist distributed a video message from the clinic in which he declared that "nothing hurts".

The eye, the body and everything will pass, the fight against the Putinists must continue, Khabeishvili noted. Share

Aleko Elisashvili, the leader of the "Citizens" political association, was also injured at the hands of the security forces; he was thrown to the ground after he approached the police.

I was also dragged, but when I saw Levan's photo... It doesn't matter which party I represent, you can't treat a deputy like that, you can't treat him like a dog, said Elisashvili. Share

Before that, the security forces tried to attack the leader of the Agmashenebeli Strategy party, Georgy Vashadze.

What is happening at the protests in Georgia

On the evening of Tuesday, April 30, new mass protests against the law on "foreign influence" broke out in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

Thousands of people blocked the parliament building, did not let the deputies out, and later began to erect barricades.

At around 8:00 p.m., special forces pulled equipment into the government quarter. Pepper spray was sprayed near the rear entrance to the parliament, and gas was fired along David Chichinadze Street. Fierce clashes broke out.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported using proportionate force against the protesters, as they violated the rules of peaceful gatherings.

Emergency doctors in the government quarter reported providing emergency medical care to 20 injured protestors. For the most part, people complained of burning eyes and suffocation.

At 9:30 p.m., tear gas was fired at the protesters on Rustaveli Avenue. The participants of the rally began to erect barricades.