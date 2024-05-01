During a large-scale protest against a bill on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi, Georgian security forces severely beat the leader of the largest opposition party of Georgia "United National Movement" Levan Khabeishvili and the leader of the "Citizens" political association, Aleko Elisashvili.
What is known about the attack on the leaders of the Georgian opposition in Tbilisi
It is noted that Khabeishvili received injuries to the maxillofacial part of his face.
Representatives of the "United National Movement" called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to ensure the oppositionist's physical safety and release him immediately.
At the same time, the oppositionist distributed a video message from the clinic in which he declared that "nothing hurts".
Aleko Elisashvili, the leader of the "Citizens" political association, was also injured at the hands of the security forces; he was thrown to the ground after he approached the police.
Before that, the security forces tried to attack the leader of the Agmashenebeli Strategy party, Georgy Vashadze.
What is happening at the protests in Georgia
On the evening of Tuesday, April 30, new mass protests against the law on "foreign influence" broke out in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.
Thousands of people blocked the parliament building, did not let the deputies out, and later began to erect barricades.
At around 8:00 p.m., special forces pulled equipment into the government quarter. Pepper spray was sprayed near the rear entrance to the parliament, and gas was fired along David Chichinadze Street. Fierce clashes broke out.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported using proportionate force against the protesters, as they violated the rules of peaceful gatherings.
Emergency doctors in the government quarter reported providing emergency medical care to 20 injured protestors. For the most part, people complained of burning eyes and suffocation.
At 9:30 p.m., tear gas was fired at the protesters on Rustaveli Avenue. The participants of the rally began to erect barricades.
