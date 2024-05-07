More than 30 members of the European Parliament called on the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.

Georgia's status as a candidate for EU membership is under threat

The MEPs believe that the attempts of the Georgian authorities to stop peaceful demonstrations and the use of force in adopting the Russian analogue of the law on foreign agents, initiated by the ruling party "Georgian Dream", have gone beyond what is permitted.

Such behavior has further increased tensions and polarization in Georgian politics and society, the MEPs said in a statement. Share

It is noted that the MEPs indicated that such actions contradict the nine steps of the European Commission and that it can no longer be ignored.

We urge you to take a firm stand and take appropriate measures that will send a clear signal to the Georgian government. The behavior of the Georgian government and the ruling Georgian Dream party contradicts the obligations of the EU candidate country. Accordingly, candidate status for Georgia should be terminated without further progress towards accession. Share

Also, in the opinion of MEPs, the financing of the state budget and government programs of Georgia by the European Union should be reviewed.

The document also states that an interim assessment of Georgia's progress in implementing the nine steps outlined in the European Commission's recommendation of November 8, 2023, should be carried out immediately.

MEPs say that they have worked tirelessly to support the Georgian people and their aspirations for the European Union and continue to do so. Still, the democratic criteria for all candidate countries are the same and must be followed.

On May 1, the Georgian parliament approved the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" — the so-called law on "foreign agents" — in the second reading. A third reading awaits him. Such actions of the parliament caused protests, which resulted in clashes between the protesters and the police. 63 activists were detained.

The Georgian Legion Commander called Georgia's authorities an FSB unit

According to the commander of the Georgian Legion, Mamuka Mamulashvili, Russia was able to invest huge amounts of money in Georgia's political future.

Georgian collaborators, such as former Prime Minister Ivanishvili, infiltrated Georgian politics by promising that the authorities would lobby for Georgia's accession to NATO and the European Union. In fact, we got a completely different picture. Georgia began to fall out of the western channel and the channel of democracy in general. They deceived the people. Share

He believes that Georgia now has a government that "functions like a unit of the FSB of the Russian Federation."