Norway transfers to Ukraine mortar shells: details

Norway transferred to Ukraine 81 mm ammunition for mortars worth approximately NOK 480 million, which is approximately $45.1 million.
- 81 mm installations are the lightest artillery weapons that can be installed in a car or used as portable artillery. They have a firing range of 5-6 km.
- Norway also provided Ukraine with hand grenades and sniper ammunition, signed a security agreement and participated in the supply of Patriot missiles.
- Through a long-term support program for Ukraine called 'Nansen', Norway has already provided significant military support in the past.
As noted, 81 mm installations are the lightest and most mobile artillery. They can be installed on a car or used as portable. They usually have a firing range of 5-6 km and complement heavier artillery at shorter ranges.
Norway emphasised that Ukraine now has an excellent need for shells.
Norway also recently handed over NOK 50 million worth of hand grenades and NOK 3 million worth of sniper ammunition to Ukraine.
Norwegian PM Jonas Haar Stere announced on May 31 that Norway will allocate at least NOK 13.5 billion (about EUR 1.2 billion) in military aid. At the same time, the countries signed a security agreement.
On May 11, the German Minister of Defense announced that Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands would jointly supply Ukraine with 100 Patriot missiles. Norway contributed 125 million euros to this initiative.
Norway allocated about NOK 10 billion for military support last year as part of the long-term "Nansen" program to support Ukraine.
