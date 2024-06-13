Norway transfers to Ukraine mortar shells: details

Norway transferred to Ukraine 81 mm ammunition for mortars worth approximately NOK 480 million, which is approximately $45.1 million.

What is known about aid to Ukraine from Norway

After a dialogue with the Norwegian Armed Forces, we assessed what can be quickly transferred to Ukraine from the warehouses to help prevent further Russian advances, — said Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. Share

As noted, 81 mm installations are the lightest and most mobile artillery. They can be installed on a car or used as portable. They usually have a firing range of 5-6 km and complement heavier artillery at shorter ranges.

Norway emphasised that Ukraine now has an excellent need for shells.

Other aid to Norway

Norway also recently handed over NOK 50 million worth of hand grenades and NOK 3 million worth of sniper ammunition to Ukraine.

Norwegian PM Jonas Haar Stere announced on May 31 that Norway will allocate at least NOK 13.5 billion (about EUR 1.2 billion) in military aid. At the same time, the countries signed a security agreement.

On May 11, the German Minister of Defense announced that Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands would jointly supply Ukraine with 100 Patriot missiles. Norway contributed 125 million euros to this initiative.