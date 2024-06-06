ISW: AFU receive new artillery shells from Western allies

According to the data of the ISW team, the Ukrainian defenders have already started to use the artillery ammunition, which is allocated to the Armed Forces by the Allies. However, it will not be possible to immediately see the effect of their use.

Artillery shells for the AFU are gradually arriving at the front

According to the Ukrainian defenders holding the defense near Vovchansk, they have already started receiving Western ammunition, but the Russian army still maintains an advantage in ammunition on this part of the front — about 5:1.

Another soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told Western journalists that ammunition from the Allies began to "seep" to the front line, but not on such a scale that one could see a significant effect from their use.

He also confirmed that the invaders still had a "significant advantage" in ammunition.

Russian forces are trying to achieve significant tactical and operational advantages before American military aid reaches Ukrainian forces at the front in full. After the arrival of the first weapons provided by the West, it will take some time to achieve a tactical and operational effect on the front, — emphasises the American Institute for the Study of War. Share

Photo: understandingwar.org

AFU have already eliminated 515,000 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.06.24 approximately amounted to: