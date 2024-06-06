ISW: AFU receive new artillery shells from Western allies

According to the data of the ISW team, the Ukrainian defenders have already started to use the artillery ammunition, which is allocated to the Armed Forces by the Allies. However, it will not be possible to immediately see the effect of their use.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces receive artillery ammunition from the Western allies, but so far it is not possible to see a significant effect of their use due to the superiority of the Russian army.
- Russian troops are trying to achieve tactical and operational success before providing the full amount of American military aid to Ukraine.
- According to the American Institute for the Study of War, the supply of artillery shells from the West needs time to achieve a tactical and operational effect on the front.
Artillery shells for the AFU are gradually arriving at the front
According to the Ukrainian defenders holding the defense near Vovchansk, they have already started receiving Western ammunition, but the Russian army still maintains an advantage in ammunition on this part of the front — about 5:1.
Another soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told Western journalists that ammunition from the Allies began to "seep" to the front line, but not on such a scale that one could see a significant effect from their use.
He also confirmed that the invaders still had a "significant advantage" in ammunition.
AFU have already eliminated 515,000 Russian occupiers
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.06.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 515,000 (+1,300) people,
tanks — 7,828 (+22) units,
armoured fighting vehicles — 15,076 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 13,433 (+48) units,
MLRS − 1,095 (+3) units,
air defence equipment — 831 (+1) units,
aircraft — 357 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,846 (+41) units,
cruise missiles — 2,270 (+0) units,
warships/boats — 27 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,360 (+63) units,
special equipment — 2,230 (+7) units.