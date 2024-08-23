Norway will finance the production of 155-mm artillery shells by Ukraine

The government of Norway allowed the transfer of defense technologies to Ukraine. Now 155 mm artillery shells developed by the Nammo company will be able to be produced in Ukraine — and Norway will finance it.

Ukraine will produce 155 mm artillery shells under a Norwegian license

The Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gar Støre, noted that Ukraine has a great need for artillery ammunition to resist Russian aggression. Therefore, the ammunition manufacturer Nammo concluded an agreement that will allow the license production of 155-mm artillery shells to be established in Ukraine. Thanks to this, Ukrainian troops will receive ammunition faster.

Norway will allocate funds to allow Nammo to transfer technology and experience to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Bart Eide called cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry a "wise and effective" way to support Ukraine.

In March, the Norwegian government allowed Norwegian defense companies to apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a license to transfer technology to Ukraine. Nammo applied and received approval.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, also announced that Norway has handed Ukraine a license for the production of 155 mm Nammo artillery shells.

We are grateful to Norway for the license to manufacture 155 mm projectiles. Negotiations with the Norwegian-Finnish Nammo have been going on for a long time — and I am glad to announce that today the Norwegian government not only allowed the transfer of the license for the production of NATO-caliber artillery shells to the Ukrainian company, but also agreed to finance this process. Share

The Minister noted that this is already the second license for the production of 155-caliber projectiles in Ukraine — the first was a license from KNDS/Nexter.