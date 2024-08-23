Norway will finance the production of 155-mm artillery shells by Ukraine

The government of Norway allowed the transfer of defense technologies to Ukraine. Now 155 mm artillery shells developed by the Nammo company will be able to be produced in Ukraine — and Norway will finance it.
Points of attention
- Norway will provide financial support for the licensed production of 155-mm artillery shells in Ukraine to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The agreement between Norway and Ukraine will enable the faster and more efficient provision of artillery ammunition to Ukrainian troops.
- Cooperation in the defense industry between Norway and Ukraine is of strategic importance for both countries, strengthening their partnership.
- The production of artillery shells in Ukraine under a Norwegian license will contribute to the development of the local economy and reduce reliance on imports.
- The license from Norway to manufacture 155 mm artillery shells in Ukraine reflects a significant step towards self-sufficiency and efficiency in local production.
Ukraine will produce 155 mm artillery shells under a Norwegian license
The Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gar Støre, noted that Ukraine has a great need for artillery ammunition to resist Russian aggression. Therefore, the ammunition manufacturer Nammo concluded an agreement that will allow the license production of 155-mm artillery shells to be established in Ukraine. Thanks to this, Ukrainian troops will receive ammunition faster.
Norway will allocate funds to allow Nammo to transfer technology and experience to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Bart Eide called cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry a "wise and effective" way to support Ukraine.
In March, the Norwegian government allowed Norwegian defense companies to apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a license to transfer technology to Ukraine. Nammo applied and received approval.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, also announced that Norway has handed Ukraine a license for the production of 155 mm Nammo artillery shells.
The Minister noted that this is already the second license for the production of 155-caliber projectiles in Ukraine — the first was a license from KNDS/Nexter.
We will always be grateful to our partners for help in the form of shells, but we are even more grateful for the support of local production. Producing as many shells as possible in Ukraine is important both from the point of view of efficiency and logistics, and from the point of view of the economy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-