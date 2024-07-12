Norway allocates $93 million to boost Ukrainian air defence

Norway will provide Ukraine with over 1 million kroner (almost 93 million dollars) to strengthen air defence.
Points of attention
- Norway will allocate more than $92 million to strengthen Ukrainian air defence, which will protect the country from potential threats.
- Ukraine will receive six F-16 fighter jets from Norway, which will help increase the Ukrainian military's combat readiness.
- Canada will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid for 500 million dollars and is ready to provide medical support to victims of Russian strikes.
Norway allocated $93 million for strengthening Ukraine's air defence
Norwegian PM Jonas Har Støre said this during the NATO summit.
The day before, Norway announced that it would transfer six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel are currently undergoing training.
Ukraine will receive a new military aid package worth 500 million dollars from Canada
The head of the Canadian government emphasised that his country is ready to provide the necessary medical support to victims of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. Also, it announced a new, additional package of military support for Ukraine in the amount of 500 million Canadian dollars.
The leaders discussed Ukraine's defence needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter coalition.
The President spoke about the need to expand Ukrainian pilots' training missions. The parties exchanged views on the possibility of additional training for Ukrainian pilots on Canadian flight simulators and holding one of the thematic meetings in Canada based on the results of the first Peace Summit.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-