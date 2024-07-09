US, NATO to approve sending more Patriot systems to Ukraine during Washington summit

According to US Ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith, during the Alliance summit in Washington, the decision to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine should be approved.
Points of attention
- Approval of additional deliveries of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine is expected during the NATO summit in Washington.
- Ukraine can receive new air defence systems from Western partners, which confirms NATO's steadfast commitment to the Ukrainian cause.
- The partners plan to discuss the preparation of "Ukraine's bridge to membership" in NATO and to appoint a new high representative in Kyiv.
- The new military representative will coordinate aid and training of Ukrainian forces, preventing Ukraine from joining NATO in the coming years.
- The summit in Washington will be an important event for Ukraine, where the US's support for the alliance will be demonstrated.
What is known about Ukraine's probable acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems
She said the NATO summit in Washington will be a big event for Ukraine and its Western partners.
Smith advised to follow the news regarding the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine from partners.
During the summit, she assured that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "will feel the steadfast commitment to Ukraine" from NATO.
What is known about the prospects of Ukraine's membership in NATO
Smith also added that during the summit, the partners will prepare wording regarding "Ukraine's bridge to membership."
According to her, NATO plans to appoint a new high representative in Kyiv "who will help manage the work that NATO is doing with the Ukrainians on things like modernization, interoperability, standardization."
She confirmed that "the Alliance will not invite Ukraine to join now, in July 2024.
However, Smith noted that the summit in Washington will demonstrate to the alliance members the United States's bipartisan support.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-