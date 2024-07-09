US, NATO to approve sending more Patriot systems to Ukraine during Washington summit

According to US Ambassador to NATO Julianna Smith, during the Alliance summit in Washington, the decision to transfer additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine should be approved.

What is known about Ukraine's probable acquisition of additional Patriot air defence systems

There will be fresh news about air defense. In April, the Ukrainians asked NATO for seven Patriot systems. And we have a very positive response to that coming in the coming days, Smith emphasised.

She said the NATO summit in Washington will be a big event for Ukraine and its Western partners.

Smith advised to follow the news regarding the announcement of new military aid to Ukraine from partners.

During the summit, she assured that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "will feel the steadfast commitment to Ukraine" from NATO.

We will have a financial commitment, according to which both Ukraine and Moscow will understand very clearly that we, transatlantic partners, will not retreat anywhere. As you know, Putin predicted that we would all turn away. It does not distract us. We are focused on the issue of Ukraine and we are going to stick to the chosen course, so keep an eye on the announcements of financial commitments, — emphasised the US ambassador to NATO.

What is known about the prospects of Ukraine's membership in NATO

Smith also added that during the summit, the partners will prepare wording regarding "Ukraine's bridge to membership."

What does it mean? This means that the alliance will announce that it will take on the role of coordinator of the aid that comes to Ukraine, as well as the training of Ukrainian forces, which we are all currently conducting, — explained the ambassador.

According to her, NATO plans to appoint a new high representative in Kyiv "who will help manage the work that NATO is doing with the Ukrainians on things like modernization, interoperability, standardization."

She confirmed that "the Alliance will not invite Ukraine to join now, in July 2024.

However, Smith noted that the summit in Washington will demonstrate to the alliance members the United States's bipartisan support.