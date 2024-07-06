According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, practical ways of cooperation with Ukraine will be discussed with representatives of South Korea during the Alliance summit in Washington on July 9-11.

What is known about the probability of military aid to Ukraine from South Korea

It is noted that during the summit in Washington, it is planned to develop a plan for practical cooperation with Ukraine within the framework of flagship projects, in particular, in cyberspace and in relation to new technologies, as well as defense cooperation.

The flagship project is partly related to the medical education of Ukrainian soldiers. We are also looking at how we can expand intelligence sharing with South Korea, Stoltenberg explained. Share

The NATO Secretary General emphasized the importance of cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners against the background of Russia's continuation of the criminal war against Ukraine and the Kremlin's receipt of aid from the DPRK, Iran and China.

Iran and North Korea are fueling Russia's war with drones and missiles. China supports Russia's military economy and supplies microelectronics and other dual-purpose goods for Russia's war effort. The closer these authoritarian players get closer, the more important it is for us to work closely with our friends in the Indo-Pacific region, Stoltenberg emphasized. Share

What will South Korea's military aid to Ukraine depend on

South Korea's National Security Adviser Jang Ho-jin noted that the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine will depend on how Russia cooperates with North Korea.

He confirmed that Seoul will review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense treaty in case of war.