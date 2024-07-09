Draft NATO communique describes 'irreversible' Ukraine's path to Alliance

According to CNN, the leadership of the Alliance intends to declare Ukraine's path to NATO as "irreversible" during the summit in Washington.

Ukraine will become a member of NATO

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the question of Ukraine's future membership in NATO was the main topic of discussions between the 32 members of the Alliance on the eve of the summit in Washington this week.

What is important to understand is that the final text of the communiqué may still change, but it has already fixed the wording about Ukraine's "irreversible" path to the Alliance, which will be an important signal for Kyiv and Moscow.

As mentioned earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team insisted for quite a long time on mentioning the irreversibility of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course in the summit decision.

According to one of the insiders, Joe Biden's administration has already agreed that using this word in the final communiqué is feasible.

NATO will also remind Ukraine of its key demands

However, official Washington also calls for the document to confirm that Ukraine's work on democratic reforms should not stop.

According to the official, the document's final version will contain such a clause.

While many NATO members from Europe emphasize the need for clear wording regarding the possible future of Ukraine in the Alliance, US and German officials proposed to describe in the communique a "bridge" to NATO membership for Ukraine, the report says. Share

Another anonymous source from Joe Biden's team noted that NATO will make "important new announcements about how we are increasing the Alliance's military, political and financial support to Ukraine" as part of Ukraine's "bridge to NATO."