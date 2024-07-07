What Ukraine expects from the NATO summit — the answer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine expects that the decision of the 75th anniversary NATO summit, which will be held this week in Washington, will include two things.

Kuleba mentioned Ukraine's expectations from the NATO summit

Our expectations from the summit that the set of decisions that will be adopted there will mean two things: a significant strengthening of our defense capabilities, especially in the area of air defense, and a significant step towards NATO membership, — said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Share

Kuleb refused to reveal other details about Ukraine's expectations from the summit.

NATO summit in Washington

This week, from July 9 to 11, the NATO summit will be held in Washington. One of the main issues on the agenda of the meeting of the 32 leaders of the member states will be Ukraine.

As previously announced, a decision on strengthening Ukrainian air defense may be taken at the summit, and Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance will also be discussed.

As stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the summit in Washington also plans to agree on a significant aid package for Ukraine.

In addition, a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and American leader Joe Biden is possible on the sidelines of the summit. At least, the White House is preparing for such a meeting.