What Ukraine expects from the NATO summit — the answer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine expects that the decision of the 75th anniversary NATO summit, which will be held this week in Washington, will include two things.
- Ukraine hopes to significantly strengthen its defense capabilities, in particular in the field of air defense, at the NATO summit in Washington.
- The main focus will be on Ukraine's possible move towards NATO membership during the 75th anniversary summit.
- Agreement on a significant aid package for Ukraine is expected during the meeting of the Alliance leaders.
- At the meeting, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi may meet with the President of the United States Joe Biden, for which preparations are already underway in the White House.
- It is expected that the decision of the NATO summit will take into account the interests of Ukraine and contribute to strengthening cooperation with the Alliance.
Kuleb refused to reveal other details about Ukraine's expectations from the summit.
NATO summit in Washington
This week, from July 9 to 11, the NATO summit will be held in Washington. One of the main issues on the agenda of the meeting of the 32 leaders of the member states will be Ukraine.
As previously announced, a decision on strengthening Ukrainian air defense may be taken at the summit, and Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance will also be discussed.
As stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the summit in Washington also plans to agree on a significant aid package for Ukraine.
In addition, a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and American leader Joe Biden is possible on the sidelines of the summit. At least, the White House is preparing for such a meeting.
