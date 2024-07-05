NATO to push for standardising shells at upcoming Summit

At the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, commitments to the defense industry will be announced for the first time, including the standardization of artillery shells to make them interchangeable on the battlefield.
- The problem of different types of artillery shells in NATO can be solved by creating a single standard for all members of the alliance.
- Increasing military support to Ukraine is one of the key areas that NATO will discuss at the summit in the summer.
- Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that Ukraine has every chance to become a full member of the Alliance within the next decade.
The standardization of artillery shells is being reviewed against the background of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
The Alliance has a standard for artillery shells, but adherence to it is voluntary. 14 NATO countries have decided not to adhere to this standard, so there are different types of 155 mm ammunition.
A variety of 155mm ammunition can be used by all Western guns, but operators must consider the specifications of the projectiles when loading and firing or they risk missing by tens of meters.
Projectile specifications are listed in tables used by howitzer operators, but officials say manufacturers sometimes don't provide all the necessary data, and the Alliance is looking to change that.
Stoltenberg announced the terms of Ukraine's accession to NATO
The current Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, is convinced that Ukraine has every chance of becoming a full member of the Alliance within the next decade.
During a conversation with journalists, Jens Stoltenberg was asked whether such a development of events is possible, according to which Ukraine will join the bloc within the next ten years.
It is also worth noting that on the eve of the July NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg also called for even greater military aid to Ukraine.
