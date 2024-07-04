According to The Telegraph journalists, the real reason NATO members refused to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership at the summit in Washington is the reluctance of many Alliance members to take such a step.
Points of attention
- The USA and other NATO countries have a negative attitude towards Ukraine's membership prospects due to the conflict with Russia.
- Denial of membership for Ukraine could lead to defeats for NATO in deterring Russia and protecting allies.
- An alliance of democracies with a strong willingness to use military power is needed to restrain despots in Europe and the world.
- NATO leaders should carefully consider how refusing to accept Ukraine will affect the credibility and future of the Alliance.
- It is essential to understand that relations with Ukraine are crucial for the security of Europe and the international order.
How and why NATO has a negative attitude towards Ukraine's membership prospects
The publication's authors cite the example of Sweden and Finland, which joined NATO almost instantly without any bridge, but such a scenario is impossible for Ukraine.
The article emphasises that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has lured the Alliance into a trap.
What is the threat to NATO if Ukraine refuses membership
In particular, the decision to reject Ukraine's membership in NATO will harm the Alliance and the decision to approve membership.
NATO's primary goal is deterrence, and despite its far greater economic and military power than Moscow's, the Alliance has been unable to contain Russia.
It is emphasised that if Ukraine does not achieve victory because the Alliance cannot provide what is necessary for defence, it will be another defeat for NATO.
It is noted that NATO leaders would do well to take time at their summit to consider this dilemma and how their refusal to accept Ukraine as a member would affect the credibility of the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-