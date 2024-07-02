NATO forces advantage Russia by technologies and army numbers, military expert says

The latest US presidential debate confirmed that the Republican Donald Trump will possibly return to the White House. As you know, he has repeatedly stated that the US will not defend other NATO members if the Russian Federation starts a war against them.

The Russian army has too many problems

Military expert George Ellison shared his opinion on this matter.

He draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country, despite its solid arsenal of up to 13,000 tanks and over a thousand fighter jets, demonstrated serious shortcomings after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

First, we are talking about logistics problems and significant equipment losses.

If Russia could not defeat Ukraine, its chances against much larger and more advanced NATO forces — even without the US — seem slim, — explains the expert. Share

What is essential to understand is that NATO forces amount to 1.5 million (without the US — ed.) active service members compared to 1 million in Russia.

George Ellison also points out that the unit's main strengths remain its advanced technology and the coordination of its forces.

The Russian Federation has no chance against new-generation aircraft, high-precision munitions and state-of-the-art EW.

The Alliance has the ability to conduct highly effective operations over vast distances.

Can NATO cope with Russia without the US?

In his opinion, despite all the mentioned advantages, serious problems will arise in the Alliance if the States suddenly refuse to comply with Article 5.

NATO relies heavily on the US, particularly for key capabilities such as operational intelligence, aerial refueling, missile defense, and more. In addition, the efficient movement of tanks and troops across Europe will still be a major challenge, George Ellison notes. Share

In his opinion, Europe should strengthen its military potential and begin to pour funds into areas currently supported by the United States.

According to the expert, a fleet of tanks, planes and ships means little "if everyone knows you don't dare to use them."