The Alliance is aware of all the threats to Ukraine that will arise after the likely return of Donald Trump to the White House. The bloc decided to start actively preparing for such a development.

NATO wants to protect aid to Ukraine from Trump

According to the latest data, the members of the Alliance have already developed a number of measures that will not have the goal of preserving and strengthening long-term support for Ukraine, even if the odious Republican becomes the president of the USA again.

Thus, journalists found out that NATO would send a high-ranking civilian official to Kyiv and create a new command in Germany to coordinate military aid and training of Ukrainian troops.

The operation, named "NATO — security assistance and training for Ukraine", will be staffed by almost 700 American and other military personnel from 32 member states of the Alliance. It will take over most of the mission that the US military performed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the message says.

According to Ivo Daalder, the US ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, the Alliance's members will now be responsible for making important decisions regarding Ukraine.

The diplomat stressed that if the States reduce or stop supporting these efforts, they will still be implemented in the bloc.

What Ukraine can expect from the NATO summit

Journalists noted that all the alliance leaders will gather during the event, which will take place in Washington, where the agreement on establishing the bloc was signed 75 years ago.

The NATO leadership expects the summit to officially agree on annual financial obligations for military support to Ukraine.

Negotiations on this matter are still ongoing.

Recent discussions among alliance members have included setting a goal of around $40 billion a year and increasing the contribution of many countries, although the US is likely to remain the main donor, the publication writes.

In addition, according to insiders, NATO will describe Ukraine's application to join NATO as "irreversible."