The Alliance is aware of all the threats to Ukraine that will arise after the likely return of Donald Trump to the White House. The bloc decided to start actively preparing for such a development.
Points of attention
- The bloc plans to second a high-ranking civilian official to Kyiv to coordinate aid and training of Ukrainian troops.
- It is expected that at the NATO summit in Washington financial obligations regarding military support to Ukraine will be agreed upon.
- It is planned to increase the financial contributions of the member countries to ensure the security and support of Kyiv.
NATO wants to protect aid to Ukraine from Trump
According to the latest data, the members of the Alliance have already developed a number of measures that will not have the goal of preserving and strengthening long-term support for Ukraine, even if the odious Republican becomes the president of the USA again.
Thus, journalists found out that NATO would send a high-ranking civilian official to Kyiv and create a new command in Germany to coordinate military aid and training of Ukrainian troops.
According to Ivo Daalder, the US ambassador to NATO from 2009 to 2013, the Alliance's members will now be responsible for making important decisions regarding Ukraine.
The diplomat stressed that if the States reduce or stop supporting these efforts, they will still be implemented in the bloc.
What Ukraine can expect from the NATO summit
Journalists noted that all the alliance leaders will gather during the event, which will take place in Washington, where the agreement on establishing the bloc was signed 75 years ago.
The NATO leadership expects the summit to officially agree on annual financial obligations for military support to Ukraine.
Negotiations on this matter are still ongoing.
In addition, according to insiders, NATO will describe Ukraine's application to join NATO as "irreversible."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-