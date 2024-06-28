According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian troops are currently unable to make "significant breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russia's new offensive may once again prove to be a failure

Jens Stoltenberg stressed that there is no reason in the Alliance to believe that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has the capabilities and resources for a large-scale breakthrough or breakthrough.

Russia really launched another offensive in Ukraine during the spring and summer, but so far with only minor successes, noted the NATO Secretary General. Share

According to his forecast, the Russian army will quite possibly continue to advance along the front line and carry out airstrikes on Ukraine.

Despite this, Stoltenberg emphasises that the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine still managed to hold the front line cannot be ignored.

They were able to continue inflicting heavy losses on the Russian occupiers — both along the front line and with strikes deep into Russian territory. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

What is known about the situation at the front on June 27

During the day, the enemy is looking for ways to penetrate our defences and try to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 104.

The fiercest battles continue in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, which account for almost half of all Russian assaults on June 27.