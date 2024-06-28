According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian troops are currently unable to make "significant breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- NATO predicts that Russian troops will face challenges in making significant advances on the battlefield in Ukraine.
- Despite new offensives, Russian forces are encountering resistance and limited success in Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
- Ukrainian armed forces have been victorious in holding the frontline and inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces, both on the frontline and within Russian territory.
- Combat clashes have intensified along the front line, with Ukrainian defenders repelling enemy attacks and destroying personnel and equipment.
- NATO remains vigilant and monitors the evolving situation in Ukraine as tensions continue to escalate.
Russia's new offensive may once again prove to be a failure
Jens Stoltenberg stressed that there is no reason in the Alliance to believe that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has the capabilities and resources for a large-scale breakthrough or breakthrough.
According to his forecast, the Russian army will quite possibly continue to advance along the front line and carry out airstrikes on Ukraine.
Despite this, Stoltenberg emphasises that the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine still managed to hold the front line cannot be ignored.
What is known about the situation at the front on June 27
During the day, the enemy is looking for ways to penetrate our defences and try to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 104.
The fiercest battles continue in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, which account for almost half of all Russian assaults on June 27.
