NATO chief forecasts 'only minor successes' for Russian troops on battlefield in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

NATO chief forecasts 'only minor successes' for Russian troops on battlefield in Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg
Читати українською
Source:  AFP

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian troops are currently unable to make "significant breakthroughs" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • NATO predicts that Russian troops will face challenges in making significant advances on the battlefield in Ukraine.
  • Despite new offensives, Russian forces are encountering resistance and limited success in Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
  • Ukrainian armed forces have been victorious in holding the frontline and inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces, both on the frontline and within Russian territory.
  • Combat clashes have intensified along the front line, with Ukrainian defenders repelling enemy attacks and destroying personnel and equipment.
  • NATO remains vigilant and monitors the evolving situation in Ukraine as tensions continue to escalate.

Russia's new offensive may once again prove to be a failure

Jens Stoltenberg stressed that there is no reason in the Alliance to believe that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation has the capabilities and resources for a large-scale breakthrough or breakthrough.

Russia really launched another offensive in Ukraine during the spring and summer, but so far with only minor successes, noted the NATO Secretary General.

According to his forecast, the Russian army will quite possibly continue to advance along the front line and carry out airstrikes on Ukraine.

Despite this, Stoltenberg emphasises that the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine still managed to hold the front line cannot be ignored.

They were able to continue inflicting heavy losses on the Russian occupiers — both along the front line and with strikes deep into Russian territory.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

What is known about the situation at the front on June 27

During the day, the enemy is looking for ways to penetrate our defences and try to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 104.

The fiercest battles continue in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, which account for almost half of all Russian assaults on June 27.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders are giving a decent rebuff to the invaders, destroying the enemy's personnel and equipment, the message says.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU reports of AFU's successes of thwarting Russian offensive in Kharkiv region
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU speaker says Russian offensive in Kharkiv region been stopped
Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU firmly stopped Russian offensive in Pokrovsk region, General Staff reports
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?